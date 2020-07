Amenities

w/d hookup fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace w/d hookup Property Amenities

Welcome home to this 2 bedroom/ 1 bath with ADDITIONAL BONUS ROOM. There is plenty of room in this duplex. Gas fireplace located in the bonus room which can be used as an additional bedroom or family room. Freshly painted throughout. Huge back yard fully fenced/ great for entertaining. W/D Hookups. Deposit $1450. Close to shopping, American Lake Park, JBLM.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.