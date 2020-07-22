8311 Lake St SW

Amenities

Beautiful 2 Bedroom right off I-5 Thorne Lane Exit - Offered By:

Spinnaker Property Management, 253-830-5160



Rental Terms:

Rent: $1,145.00

Available: Now

Application Fee: $42.00

Security Deposit: $1,000.00

W/S/G Monthly Fee: $100.00

Admin Fee: $250.00

Renters Insurance Required



Description:

This adorable two bedroom one bathroom apartment is located a stones throw from either North or South I-5 exits. You are just steps away from route 206 on Pierce Transit. Minutes away from JBLM. Enjoy the large living room with lots of natural lighting. You will find beautiful brand new carpet throughout with vinyl in kitchen & bath. This home comes with washer & dryer along with extra storage just off your private patio. Ample street parking right in front of your home. This home is a must see!



Our pet policy allows for 1 pet, 35 Lbs max.



Once a holding fee equal to one month's rent is in place we will stop all showings and remove the listing.



You dont want to be the one who misses this home. Please call to schedule your tour today.



www.spinnakerpm.com



(RLNE5286031)