Last updated January 2 2020 at 8:04 AM

8311 Lake St SW

8311 Lake Street Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

8311 Lake Street Southwest, Lakewood, WA 98498
South Lakes

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
extra storage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
extra storage
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful 2 Bedroom right off I-5 Thorne Lane Exit - Offered By:
Spinnaker Property Management, 253-830-5160

Rental Terms:
Rent: $1,145.00
Available: Now
Application Fee: $42.00
Security Deposit: $1,000.00
W/S/G Monthly Fee: $100.00
Admin Fee: $250.00
Renters Insurance Required

Description:
This adorable two bedroom one bathroom apartment is located a stones throw from either North or South I-5 exits. You are just steps away from route 206 on Pierce Transit. Minutes away from JBLM. Enjoy the large living room with lots of natural lighting. You will find beautiful brand new carpet throughout with vinyl in kitchen & bath. This home comes with washer & dryer along with extra storage just off your private patio. Ample street parking right in front of your home. This home is a must see!

Our pet policy allows for 1 pet, 35 Lbs max.

To start your application visit www.spinnakerpm.com and click on start my application. Once a holding fee equal to one month's rent is in place we will stop all showings and remove the listing.

You dont want to be the one who misses this home. Please call to schedule your tour today.

Spinnaker Property Management, 253-830-5160
www.spinnakerpm.com

(RLNE5286031)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8311 Lake St SW have any available units?
8311 Lake St SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood, WA.
How much is rent in Lakewood, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lakewood Rent Report.
What amenities does 8311 Lake St SW have?
Some of 8311 Lake St SW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8311 Lake St SW currently offering any rent specials?
8311 Lake St SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8311 Lake St SW pet-friendly?
Yes, 8311 Lake St SW is pet friendly.
Does 8311 Lake St SW offer parking?
Yes, 8311 Lake St SW offers parking.
Does 8311 Lake St SW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8311 Lake St SW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8311 Lake St SW have a pool?
No, 8311 Lake St SW does not have a pool.
Does 8311 Lake St SW have accessible units?
No, 8311 Lake St SW does not have accessible units.
Does 8311 Lake St SW have units with dishwashers?
No, 8311 Lake St SW does not have units with dishwashers.
