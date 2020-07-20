All apartments in Lakewood
Last updated May 2 2019 at 10:14 AM

7808 78th Ave SW

7808 78th Avenue Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

7808 78th Avenue Southwest, Lakewood, WA 98498
North Lakewood

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
clubhouse
cats allowed
dogs allowed
media room
pet friendly
Need LOTS OF SPACE? This contemporary 5 Bedroom home in Lakewood has it all! - Offered By:
Spinnaker Property Management, 253-830-5160

Rental Terms:
* Rent: $2,500.00
* Available: 4/1/2019
* Application Fee: $42.00
* Security Deposit: $2,500.00
* Admin Fee: $250.00
* Renters Insurance Required

Description:
This beautiful contemporary custom home in a quiet Lakewood neighborhood is EXACTLY what your busy family has been hoping for. The peaceful and HUGE backyard is is fully fenced with adequate room for family outdoor activities. This house features a private park-like setting in a fantastic neighborhood and is ideally located to Shopping, Dining and Theatre. It is also close to parks and easy commute to JBLM.

Features remarkable living space with great room concept, towering vaulted ceilings and skylights everywhere ,which creates an abundance of natural light.The interior features a spacious gourmet style kitchen, combined living and dining area with a floor to ceiling brick fireplace that proudly accommodates a two-sided opening. This fireplace MUST BE SEEN to be believed.

The 5 bedrooms with 2.750 Baths will be enough to satisfy the largest of families and/or guests. The bonus room is huge and can function well for large game activities and/or go on record as the BIGGEST MAN CAVE your man has ever seen.

Our pet policy allows for 1 dog or cat, 35 lbs. max.

To start your application visit www.spinnakerpm.com and click on start my application. Once a holding fee, equal to one months rent, is in place we will take this home off the market.

You don't want to be the one who misses this home. Please call to schedule your tour today.

Spinnaker Property Management, 253-830-5160
www.spinnakerpm.com

(RLNE3840298)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7808 78th Ave SW have any available units?
7808 78th Ave SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood, WA.
How much is rent in Lakewood, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lakewood Rent Report.
What amenities does 7808 78th Ave SW have?
Some of 7808 78th Ave SW's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7808 78th Ave SW currently offering any rent specials?
7808 78th Ave SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7808 78th Ave SW pet-friendly?
Yes, 7808 78th Ave SW is pet friendly.
Does 7808 78th Ave SW offer parking?
No, 7808 78th Ave SW does not offer parking.
Does 7808 78th Ave SW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7808 78th Ave SW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7808 78th Ave SW have a pool?
No, 7808 78th Ave SW does not have a pool.
Does 7808 78th Ave SW have accessible units?
No, 7808 78th Ave SW does not have accessible units.
Does 7808 78th Ave SW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7808 78th Ave SW has units with dishwashers.
Rent Calculator
