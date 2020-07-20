7808 78th Ave SW

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly clubhouse fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher extra storage fireplace patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities clubhouse cats allowed dogs allowed media room pet friendly

Need LOTS OF SPACE? This contemporary 5 Bedroom home in Lakewood has it all! - Offered By:

Spinnaker Property Management, 253-830-5160



Rental Terms:

* Rent: $2,500.00

* Available: 4/1/2019

* Application Fee: $42.00

* Security Deposit: $2,500.00

* Admin Fee: $250.00

* Renters Insurance Required



Description:

This beautiful contemporary custom home in a quiet Lakewood neighborhood is EXACTLY what your busy family has been hoping for. The peaceful and HUGE backyard is is fully fenced with adequate room for family outdoor activities. This house features a private park-like setting in a fantastic neighborhood and is ideally located to Shopping, Dining and Theatre. It is also close to parks and easy commute to JBLM.



Features remarkable living space with great room concept, towering vaulted ceilings and skylights everywhere ,which creates an abundance of natural light.The interior features a spacious gourmet style kitchen, combined living and dining area with a floor to ceiling brick fireplace that proudly accommodates a two-sided opening. This fireplace MUST BE SEEN to be believed.



The 5 bedrooms with 2.750 Baths will be enough to satisfy the largest of families and/or guests. The bonus room is huge and can function well for large game activities and/or go on record as the BIGGEST MAN CAVE your man has ever seen.



Our pet policy allows for 1 dog or cat, 35 lbs. max.



To start your application visit www.spinnakerpm.com and click on start my application. Once a holding fee, equal to one months rent, is in place we will take this home off the market.



You don't want to be the one who misses this home. Please call to schedule your tour today.



www.spinnakerpm.com



(RLNE3840298)