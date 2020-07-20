All apartments in Lakewood
Find more places like 7610 Burgess St W.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lakewood, WA
/
7610 Burgess St W
Last updated June 14 2019 at 10:26 AM

7610 Burgess St W

7610 Burgess St W · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lakewood
See all
North Lakewood
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

7610 Burgess St W, Lakewood, WA 98499
North Lakewood

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
One Bedroom House in Convenient Location - Cute-As-Can-Be one bedroom house!

Conveniently located in Lakewood off of Custer Rd, this home is near shopping, dining, public transportation, entertainment and freeway access.

This one bedroom house provides a fresh alternative to apartment living!

The living room greets you upon entering and flows through to a spacious kitchen with room for an eat-in area!

Off of the living room, the bedroom and bathroom are adjoined by the laundry area to offer you everything you need in a one bedroom home!

***The detached garage off of the driveway is not a part of the rental.***

RENT: $1050.00

SEWER: $65.00 Per Month, Due with Rent.

DEPOSIT: $1050.00

SCREENING: $50.00 Per Application

ADDITIONAL DEPOSIT: May be required, depending on history.

PET POLICY: No Pets. Firm.

LEASE TERM: 12 Months

CONTACT PERSON: Katie Howard, Email: katiehoward@parkwoodrentals.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2874783)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7610 Burgess St W have any available units?
7610 Burgess St W doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood, WA.
How much is rent in Lakewood, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lakewood Rent Report.
What amenities does 7610 Burgess St W have?
Some of 7610 Burgess St W's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7610 Burgess St W currently offering any rent specials?
7610 Burgess St W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7610 Burgess St W pet-friendly?
Yes, 7610 Burgess St W is pet friendly.
Does 7610 Burgess St W offer parking?
Yes, 7610 Burgess St W offers parking.
Does 7610 Burgess St W have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7610 Burgess St W offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7610 Burgess St W have a pool?
No, 7610 Burgess St W does not have a pool.
Does 7610 Burgess St W have accessible units?
No, 7610 Burgess St W does not have accessible units.
Does 7610 Burgess St W have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7610 Burgess St W has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

James
4828 123rd St SW
Lakewood, WA 98499
Beaumont Grand Apartment Homes
8504 82nd St SW
Lakewood, WA 98498
Arbor Pointe
11432 105th Ave SW
Lakewood, WA 98498
Citizen and Oake
5406 82nd St SW
Lakewood, WA 98499
Pacific Walk Townhomes
8333 32nd Ave S
Lakewood, WA 98499
Stonegate
7119 62nd Ave W
Lakewood, WA 98499
Merrill Creek
6022 78th Street Ct W
Lakewood, WA 98499
Village at Seeley Lake
9501 59th Ave SW
Lakewood, WA 98499

Similar Pages

Lakewood 1 Bedroom ApartmentsLakewood 2 Bedroom Apartments
Lakewood Apartments with BalconiesLakewood Dog Friendly Apartments
Lakewood Pet Friendly ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WABothell, WAAuburn, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WA
Olympia, WABremerton, WAMountlake Terrace, WASilverdale, WABurien, WALacey, WADes Moines, WAMercer Island, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North LakewoodNortheast Lakewood
Pacific

Apartments Near Colleges

Clover Park Technical CollegeShoreline Community College
University of Washington-Seattle CampusUniversity of Washington-Tacoma Campus
Cascadia College