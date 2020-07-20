7610 Burgess St W

Amenities
One Bedroom House in Convenient Location - Cute-As-Can-Be one bedroom house!
Conveniently located in Lakewood off of Custer Rd, this home is near shopping, dining, public transportation, entertainment and freeway access.
This one bedroom house provides a fresh alternative to apartment living!
The living room greets you upon entering and flows through to a spacious kitchen with room for an eat-in area!
Off of the living room, the bedroom and bathroom are adjoined by the laundry area to offer you everything you need in a one bedroom home!
***The detached garage off of the driveway is not a part of the rental.***
RENT: $1050.00
SEWER: $65.00 Per Month, Due with Rent.
DEPOSIT: $1050.00
SCREENING: $50.00 Per Application
ADDITIONAL DEPOSIT: May be required, depending on history.
PET POLICY: No Pets. Firm.
LEASE TERM: 12 Months
CONTACT PERSON: Katie Howard, Email: katiehoward@parkwoodrentals.com
(RLNE2874783)