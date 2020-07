Amenities

patio / balcony garage fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

7303 Zircon Dr SW - $2500.00 5br - 3000ft - Great family home in Oakbrook



Large 5bd/2.5ba home in quiet neighborhood. Large family room, fireplace, formal living and dining rooms, oversize 2 car garage with storage room. 2 decks off kitchen and dining room and large kitchen with dining area and built in cabinets. Close to schools, churches, stores, golf courses and parks.

For more information contact Liz Frye at 360-918+-6265, or the office at 253-274-9190



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3794997)