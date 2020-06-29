All apartments in Lakewood
Last updated October 8 2019 at 5:36 PM

4903 115th Street Court South West

4903 115th Street Court Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

4903 115th Street Court Southwest, Lakewood, WA 98499
Pacific

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
microwave
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
KEY FEATURES: Bedrooms: 2 Beds Bathrooms: 1 Baths Parking: 2 spaces Lease Duration: 1 Year or longer Laundry: In Unit DESCRIPTION: $1149/Month -2 Bedroom 1 bath -washer and dryer located inside unit -2 parking spots RENTAL FEATURES: Living room Range / Oven Dishwasher Refrigerator Microwave Washer and Dryer COMMUNITY FEATURES: Near Lakewood Towne Center Near transportation Parks and Recreation: Seeley Lake Park 3 min 1.6 mi Lakewold Gardens 5 min 2.7 mi McChord Air Force Base 8 min 2.3 mi Unit under remodel. Pictures are representative of conditions at move-in. $45 per adult app. fee, 1st month's rent, security deposit, last month's rent, $157 one-time admin/setup fee. Monthly rent is $1149.00. Minimum credit score of 600+ required. Collections, excessive monthly debt service, or credit issues may result in denial. Verifiable current household monthly income exceeding 3 times monthly rent. Call now to schedule your appointment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4903 115th Street Court South West have any available units?
4903 115th Street Court South West doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood, WA.
How much is rent in Lakewood, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lakewood Rent Report.
What amenities does 4903 115th Street Court South West have?
Some of 4903 115th Street Court South West's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4903 115th Street Court South West currently offering any rent specials?
4903 115th Street Court South West is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4903 115th Street Court South West pet-friendly?
No, 4903 115th Street Court South West is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lakewood.
Does 4903 115th Street Court South West offer parking?
Yes, 4903 115th Street Court South West offers parking.
Does 4903 115th Street Court South West have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4903 115th Street Court South West offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4903 115th Street Court South West have a pool?
No, 4903 115th Street Court South West does not have a pool.
Does 4903 115th Street Court South West have accessible units?
No, 4903 115th Street Court South West does not have accessible units.
Does 4903 115th Street Court South West have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4903 115th Street Court South West has units with dishwashers.
