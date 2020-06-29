4903 115th Street Court South West

Amenities

KEY FEATURES: Bedrooms: 2 Beds Bathrooms: 1 Baths Parking: 2 spaces Lease Duration: 1 Year or longer Laundry: In Unit DESCRIPTION: $1149/Month -2 Bedroom 1 bath -washer and dryer located inside unit -2 parking spots RENTAL FEATURES: Living room Range / Oven Dishwasher Refrigerator Microwave Washer and Dryer COMMUNITY FEATURES: Near Lakewood Towne Center Near transportation Parks and Recreation: Seeley Lake Park 3 min 1.6 mi Lakewold Gardens 5 min 2.7 mi McChord Air Force Base 8 min 2.3 mi Unit under remodel. Pictures are representative of conditions at move-in. $45 per adult app. fee, 1st month's rent, security deposit, last month's rent, $157 one-time admin/setup fee. Monthly rent is $1149.00. Minimum credit score of 600+ required. Collections, excessive monthly debt service, or credit issues may result in denial. Verifiable current household monthly income exceeding 3 times monthly rent. Call now to schedule your appointment.