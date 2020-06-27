All apartments in Lakewood
11806 96th Ave SW
Last updated August 29 2019 at 5:15 PM

11806 96th Ave SW

11806 96th Avenue Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

11806 96th Avenue Southwest, Lakewood, WA 98498
Central Lakes

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
new construction
garage
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
new construction
pet friendly
******* $250.00 off 1st Month's Rent and we will waive the $49.00 application fee******** Beautifully Remodeled 4 Bed, 2 Bath Home with Bonus/Entertainment Room!! - This beautifully updated and remodeled home has 3 bedrooms and 1 bath on the main floor with an open concept floor plan. The kitchen has been completely updated with new stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops. The main bathroom is also completely updated with a brand new tub/shower surround and granite counter top with above counter sink. There is beautiful new wood flooring throughout. A large laundry room complete with washer/dryer, also serves as a mud room between the house and garage.

The upstairs is all new construction featuring a huge bonus/entertainment room area, a large master bedroom with a walk-in closet, and a modern en suite bath with beautiful subway tile.

The house is located on a quiet cul de sac, with tall foliage and bushes that border the front yard providing separation and privacy from the street. The big back yard has plenty of room to play and entertain, and butts up against the edge of the serene and peaceful Carp Lake.

Clover Park School District.
Pets accepted on a case by case basis with a $500.00 non-refundable pet fee.
Tenant is responsible for all utilities - including water, sewer, garbage, gas and electric

(RLNE5000811)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11806 96th Ave SW have any available units?
11806 96th Ave SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood, WA.
How much is rent in Lakewood, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lakewood Rent Report.
What amenities does 11806 96th Ave SW have?
Some of 11806 96th Ave SW's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11806 96th Ave SW currently offering any rent specials?
11806 96th Ave SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11806 96th Ave SW pet-friendly?
Yes, 11806 96th Ave SW is pet friendly.
Does 11806 96th Ave SW offer parking?
Yes, 11806 96th Ave SW offers parking.
Does 11806 96th Ave SW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11806 96th Ave SW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11806 96th Ave SW have a pool?
No, 11806 96th Ave SW does not have a pool.
Does 11806 96th Ave SW have accessible units?
No, 11806 96th Ave SW does not have accessible units.
Does 11806 96th Ave SW have units with dishwashers?
No, 11806 96th Ave SW does not have units with dishwashers.
