11806 96th Ave SW

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage new construction pet friendly

******* $250.00 off 1st Month's Rent and we will waive the $49.00 application fee******** Beautifully Remodeled 4 Bed, 2 Bath Home with Bonus/Entertainment Room!! - This beautifully updated and remodeled home has 3 bedrooms and 1 bath on the main floor with an open concept floor plan. The kitchen has been completely updated with new stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops. The main bathroom is also completely updated with a brand new tub/shower surround and granite counter top with above counter sink. There is beautiful new wood flooring throughout. A large laundry room complete with washer/dryer, also serves as a mud room between the house and garage.



The upstairs is all new construction featuring a huge bonus/entertainment room area, a large master bedroom with a walk-in closet, and a modern en suite bath with beautiful subway tile.



The house is located on a quiet cul de sac, with tall foliage and bushes that border the front yard providing separation and privacy from the street. The big back yard has plenty of room to play and entertain, and butts up against the edge of the serene and peaceful Carp Lake.



Clover Park School District.

Pets accepted on a case by case basis with a $500.00 non-refundable pet fee.

Tenant is responsible for all utilities - including water, sewer, garbage, gas and electric



(RLNE5000811)