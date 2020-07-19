All apartments in Lakewood
10105 88th Ave SW
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

10105 88th Ave SW

10105 88th Avenue Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

10105 88th Avenue Southwest, Lakewood, WA 98498
Central Lakes

Amenities

Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
HUGE Nicely Updated 5-Bedroom Home For Rent in Lakewood!! - This great home has almost 3,000 square feet! Recently updated with fantastic upgrades, including granite counters throughout, stainless steel appliances and tankless water-heater. There is even an extra room downstairs which could be 6th bedroom! Nice covered rear deck and patio, situated in a private, quiet cul-de-sac. Tenant to pay all utilities. Schedule an appointment to see this home today!

BEWARE OF SCAMMERS! If you see another ad for this house at a lower price or an ad that does NOT mention RentLucky Property Management, SCAMMERS have posted the other ad. If you have been dealing with a SCAMMER, please reach out to RentLucky immediately at 206-923-8727.

TIPS & TRICKS to a Successful Leasing Experience with RentLucky!

PLEASE DO NOT CALL: Visit our website at http://mywaytribe.com/showmojo to schedule a self-guided tour allowing you access, at your convenience. If this is not a self-tour property, you may reply to this ad, which emails our Touring Representative.

RESPONSE TIME: We will answer all leads in the order received, and we do our best to respond within one business day. We respond to ALL inquiries, please be patient. We have a 'no-bullying' policy, and zero tolerance for verbal abuse towards our staff.

HOW TO APPLY: Once you have toured the property and are ready to apply, visit http://mywaytribe.com/rentlucky_listings to apply online. $47 per adult over the age of 18. Each person must fill out a separate application; there are no joint applications for married persons or co-signers.

SCREENING CRITERIA: Please visit our website at http://mywaytribe.com/screening_criteria for our detailed screening criteria. We DO NOT answer screening criteria qualification questions over the phone.

PETS: Most landlords will consider pets on a case-by-case basis with additional deposit. All pets must be screened (additional screening charge applies)

MOVE IN COSTS: A retainer deposit equal to one month's rent is required to take property off the market. This will be applied to your first full month's rent. Second month will be pro-rated less the move in days. Security and pet deposits are required at move in. Security deposit is equal to one month's rent.

(RLNE2744899)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10105 88th Ave SW have any available units?
10105 88th Ave SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood, WA.
How much is rent in Lakewood, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lakewood Rent Report.
What amenities does 10105 88th Ave SW have?
Some of 10105 88th Ave SW's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10105 88th Ave SW currently offering any rent specials?
10105 88th Ave SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10105 88th Ave SW pet-friendly?
Yes, 10105 88th Ave SW is pet friendly.
Does 10105 88th Ave SW offer parking?
No, 10105 88th Ave SW does not offer parking.
Does 10105 88th Ave SW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10105 88th Ave SW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10105 88th Ave SW have a pool?
No, 10105 88th Ave SW does not have a pool.
Does 10105 88th Ave SW have accessible units?
No, 10105 88th Ave SW does not have accessible units.
Does 10105 88th Ave SW have units with dishwashers?
No, 10105 88th Ave SW does not have units with dishwashers.
