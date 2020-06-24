All apartments in Lakewood
How many bedrooms do you need?
Last updated May 19 2020 at 11:54 AM

10010 99th Ave Ct SW

10010 99th Avenue Court Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

10010 99th Avenue Court Southwest, Lakewood, WA 98498
Central Lakes

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
APPROVED APPLICATION - Beautiful 3 Bedroom Rambler on Large Lot! - Enjoy life in this beautiful hard to find rambler within minutes of Lake Louise! This 3 bedroom 2.5 bath rambler has a beautiful hardwood floors in the living/dining area, a large family room, an upgraded kitchen with stainless steel appliances and tile flooring, and a laundry room with washer/dryer included. Vaulted ceilings and skylights throughout bring in natural light and an open feel through the home. The master suite has a walk-in closet and a full bathroom. There are 2 additional bedrooms and another 1.5 bathrooms to add to the comforts of the home.

This home offers a large fully fenced and landscaped yard, RV parking, a 2 car garage and a large storage shed. Just a few minute walk and you are at beautiful Lake Louise. This home offers easy access to JBLM and is close to schools.

Terms are 12 month lease. 1st months rent $2195 and Deposit $2200; Pets are case by case with extra deposit. WPM South does not accept portable screening reports. Application fee is $40 per adult and applications can be accessed at www.wpmsouth.com. Please call Kymberlee Bruton 206-498-9980 or email kbruton@wpmsouth.comfor more information or to schedule a showing. Please note that if you apply online the application fee is charged immediately and is non-refundable.

(RLNE3404577)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10010 99th Ave Ct SW have any available units?
10010 99th Ave Ct SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood, WA.
How much is rent in Lakewood, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lakewood Rent Report.
What amenities does 10010 99th Ave Ct SW have?
Some of 10010 99th Ave Ct SW's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10010 99th Ave Ct SW currently offering any rent specials?
10010 99th Ave Ct SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10010 99th Ave Ct SW pet-friendly?
Yes, 10010 99th Ave Ct SW is pet friendly.
Does 10010 99th Ave Ct SW offer parking?
Yes, 10010 99th Ave Ct SW offers parking.
Does 10010 99th Ave Ct SW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10010 99th Ave Ct SW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10010 99th Ave Ct SW have a pool?
No, 10010 99th Ave Ct SW does not have a pool.
Does 10010 99th Ave Ct SW have accessible units?
No, 10010 99th Ave Ct SW does not have accessible units.
Does 10010 99th Ave Ct SW have units with dishwashers?
No, 10010 99th Ave Ct SW does not have units with dishwashers.
