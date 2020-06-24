10010 99th Ave Ct SW

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

APPROVED APPLICATION - Beautiful 3 Bedroom Rambler on Large Lot! - Enjoy life in this beautiful hard to find rambler within minutes of Lake Louise! This 3 bedroom 2.5 bath rambler has a beautiful hardwood floors in the living/dining area, a large family room, an upgraded kitchen with stainless steel appliances and tile flooring, and a laundry room with washer/dryer included. Vaulted ceilings and skylights throughout bring in natural light and an open feel through the home. The master suite has a walk-in closet and a full bathroom. There are 2 additional bedrooms and another 1.5 bathrooms to add to the comforts of the home.



This home offers a large fully fenced and landscaped yard, RV parking, a 2 car garage and a large storage shed. Just a few minute walk and you are at beautiful Lake Louise. This home offers easy access to JBLM and is close to schools.



Terms are 12 month lease. 1st months rent $2195 and Deposit $2200; Pets are case by case with extra deposit. WPM South does not accept portable screening reports. Application fee is $40 per adult and applications can be accessed at www.wpmsouth.com. Please call Kymberlee Bruton 206-498-9980 or email kbruton@wpmsouth.comfor more information or to schedule a showing. Please note that if you apply online the application fee is charged immediately and is non-refundable.



(RLNE3404577)