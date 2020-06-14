110 Apartments for rent in Lakeland North, WA with gym
1 of 29
1 of 23
1 of 14
1 of 29
1 of 15
1 of 42
1 of 20
1 of 28
1 of 41
1 of 52
1 of 18
1 of 25
1 of 15
1 of 27
1 of 29
1 of 19
1 of 24
1 of 7
1 of 8
1 of 17
1 of 20
1 of 9
1 of 14
1 of 10
Lakeland North lies close to the shores of the Salish Sea, one of the world's most biologically rich inland seas. More than 3,000 different species of invertebrate marine creatures live here.
Conveniently located between Seattle and Tacoma, Lakeland North is a fantastic place to make your home, particularly if your job requires you to work in one of the nearby cities. The I-5 runs right by this neighborhood, making it easy to commute to Seattle or Tacoma for work or play. Lakeland North is almost but not quite a seaside town, lying just a couple of miles back from the shore. The nearest section of the Salish Sea coastline is known as Poverty Bay, but don't let the name put you off. This area is far from run-down. There are plenty of premier apartments in Lakeland North to suit even the fanciest tastes. See more
Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Lakeland North renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.
Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.
Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.
If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.
Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!
Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.