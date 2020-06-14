110 Apartments for rent in Lakeland North, WA with gym

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated February 7 at 12:27am
Lakeland North
Contact for Availability
Fountain Lake Townhomes
4702 S 302nd Ln, Lakeland North, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
1122 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
1247 sqft
Look no further than Fountain Lake Townhomes in gorgeous Auburn, Washington, because youve found what youve been looking for! Our beautiful community is nestled in the heart of King County, close to I-5 and WA-167, so getting around is a breeze.
Results within 1 mile of Lakeland North
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:50pm
39 Units Available
Club Palisades
2211 S Star Lake Rd, Federal Way, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,106
612 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,394
884 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,577
1129 sqft
Community amenities include indoor and outdoor pools, on-site laundry and pool. Units feature patio/balcony, dishwasher and fireplace. Great location in Federal Way, WA, with easy access to Seattle and Tacoma.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
10 Units Available
Kently Pointe
4724 S 272nd St, Kent, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,351
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,588
884 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,753
1100 sqft
Kently Pointe wants to continue offering the same level of customer service, however due to the impact of COVID-19, we will be adjusting how apartment tours are conducted.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 12:45pm
3 Units Available
Brier Woods Apartments
31224 Pete Von Reichbauer Way South, Federal Way, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,245
674 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,645
1098 sqft
Unique apartments with differing floor plans. Right between I-5 and Route 99. Wood burning fireplaces, plenty of storage and full gourmet kitchens in each unit. Indoor pool with hot tub.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 12:43am
$
Contact for Availability
Village of Newport
2500 S 272nd St, Kent, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,135
630 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
916 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments located near Woodmont Beach and Saltwater State Parks, with quick access to I-5 and Hwy 99. Resident facilities include a hot tub and modern fitness center.
Results within 5 miles of Lakeland North
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
15 Units Available
Miro
31004 19th Pl SW, Federal Way, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,090
542 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,364
776 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,542
1115 sqft
Residents enjoy units with laundry, garbage disposal and dishwasher. Luxury community features pool, playground, BBQ grill, dog park and pool table. Convenient location for commuters, between Seattle and Tacoma.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
6 Units Available
Skyview 3322
3322 S 222nd Pl, Kent, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1120 sqft
Discover your new home at Skyview 3322 Apartments for rent in Kent WA, where we are conveniently located right off I-5 and less than 10 minutes away from Tukwila, Des Moines and Seatac.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
Pacific Ridge
5 Units Available
Majestic Bay
2459 South 216th Street, Des Moines, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,435
614 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1225 sqft
Welcome to "Just Right" Living™ in the Pacific Northwest! The Majestic Bay Apartments and Town-homes are nestled in the expansive coastline community of Des Moines, Washington, with direct access to Seattle via the light rail station at Angle Lake.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
55 Units Available
Central Flats
1024 Central Ave N, Kent, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,323
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,456
858 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,957
1010 sqft
Nearby schools: Neely O'Brien Elementary, Green River Community College-Kent Campus, East Hill Elementary, Mill Creek Middle School, Montessori Plus, Kent-Meridian High. Close to WA-167, Mohawk Industries, Art Wright Field, Kent Regional Library, Mill Creek. Pet-friendly apartments with saline pool, hot tub.
Verified

1 of 52

Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
$
20 Units Available
Cobble Court
345 Pacific Ave N, Pacific, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,347
683 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
893 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,765
1069 sqft
With spacious, classic Cape Cod-style apartment homes, picturesque landscaping and generous community amenities, Cobble Court is a relaxing sanctuary for your busy lifestyle.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
15 Units Available
The Cove
33131 1st Ave SW, Federal Way, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,275
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,485
948 sqft
Near the luxury of a large city but with the feel of the suburbs, The Cove Apartments gives you delightful home options off the Puget Sound region. Select an apartment in Federal Way, WA, that’s part of our community and you won’t be disappointed.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
11 Units Available
Sunset 320
1901 SW 320th St, Federal Way, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,392
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,390
925 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,948
1350 sqft
Close to The Commons at Federal Way and The Outlet Collection for all your shopping needs. Scintillating pool and spa, awesome fitness center and on-site dog park. Apartments have wood-burning fireplaces and skylights.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:58pm
3 Units Available
Cedardale Apartments
2501 SW 336th St, Federal Way, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,365
608 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,615
873 sqft
Nestled in a lush green forest belt, Cedardale Apartments in Federal Way is a place that you could call home. A convenient location and neighborhood feel, reasonable rents and updated looks will give you a sense of having it all.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
The Lakes
21 Units Available
Waterford at the Lakes
23605 62nd Ave S, Kent, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,395
648 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,655
934 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
1132 sqft
Apartment community features fitness amenities, such as racquetball court and tennis court. Recently renovated units feature range, oven and walk-in closets in every unit. Close to Hogan Park and Main Lake and near I-5.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
14 Units Available
The Ridge and The Shores
31912 3rd Pl SW, Federal Way, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,305
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,505
962 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1190 sqft
Enjoy the luxury of a Puget Sound lifestyle when you choose from one of our available rentals in Federal Way. The Ridge & The Shores Apartments sits close to nearby Seattle and Tacoma yet remains encircled by the laid-back appeal of a coastal city.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
The Lakes
10 Units Available
Island Park
23529 60th Ave S, Kent, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,620
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,720
980 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,125
1173 sqft
Live lakeside in this newly renovated, pet-friendly community with on-site racquetball court and gym. Units contain fireplaces, walk-in closets and balconies or patios. Water views available. Near Green River and Hogan Park.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
9 Units Available
The Atrium On James
6248 S 242nd Pl, Kent, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,299
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,518
857 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,679
828 sqft
Convenient location for commuters, with easy access to I-67. Residents enjoy luxury amenities like garbage disposal, in-unit laundry, dishwasher and bathtub. Community includes courtyard, garage, tennis court and pool.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Downtown Kent
3 Units Available
Dwell at Kent Station
443 Ramsay Way, Kent, WA
Studio
$1,379
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,670
682 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,072
1054 sqft
At the corner of luxury and convenience, Dwell is located in direct proximity to shopping, transit, dining and all the other opportunities for fun at Kent Station.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
North Central Des Moines
3 Units Available
Emerald Court
21600 South Des Moines, Des Moines, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,455
890 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,755
997 sqft
Apartments feature wood-burning fireplaces and in-unit washers and dryers, while the pet-friendly community boasts an outdoor heated pool and a fitness center. Minutes from shopping and dining, close to I-5, between highways 509 and 99.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
13 Units Available
CityZen Commons
10925 SE 259th St, Kent, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,375
674 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
855 sqft
Centrally located with access to local freeways, this community also offers a sparkling pool, reserved parking, and state-of-the-art fitness center. Inside, you'll enjoy the luxury of a formal dining area, hardwood floors, and spacious layouts.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
1 Unit Available
Waterbury Park
32905 19th Pl S, Federal Way, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,858
1125 sqft
Celebrate the natural beauty of the Puget Sound area when you come home to Waterbury Park Apartments in Federal Way.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
5 Units Available
The Lighthouse
10710 SE 256th St., Kent, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,375
691 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
918 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Perfectly placed in Kent, Washington, the Lighthouse Apartments is located only minutes away from Kent Station and the infamous ShoWare Center where there is endless shopping and entertainment options.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
9 Units Available
Copper Creek Apartment Homes
102 5th Ave, Milton, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,487
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,831
1150 sqft
We strive to provide a welcoming atmosphere with all the perks and amenities that will make you feel at home.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
6 Units Available
The Commons
190 S 334th St, Federal Way, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,340
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,845
965 sqft
Luxurious homes feature washer and dryer, black appliances, fireplace and walk-in closets. Community offers residents access to carport, clubhouse, night patrol, pool and playground. Great location, close to restaurants and nightlife.
City Guide for Lakeland North, WA

Lakeland North lies close to the shores of the Salish Sea, one of the world's most biologically rich inland seas. More than 3,000 different species of invertebrate marine creatures live here.

Conveniently located between Seattle and Tacoma, Lakeland North is a fantastic place to make your home, particularly if your job requires you to work in one of the nearby cities. The I-5 runs right by this neighborhood, making it easy to commute to Seattle or Tacoma for work or play. Lakeland North is almost but not quite a seaside town, lying just a couple of miles back from the shore. The nearest section of the Salish Sea coastline is known as Poverty Bay, but don't let the name put you off. This area is far from run-down. There are plenty of premier apartments in Lakeland North to suit even the fanciest tastes. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Lakeland North, WA

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Lakeland North renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

