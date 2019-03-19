925 138th Pl SW

Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters hardwood floors stainless steel walk in closets hot tub

Lovely, Large 3 Bed Plus Loft Home with Storage - Available NOW!!! - Welcome home to this bright, airy 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath gem in the Ash Way Landing community. You will love the high ceilings, loft area and storage spaces. Close to all and available to move into right away!



Hardwood floor entry features half bath, ample closet space and large nook. Main floor also boasts gorgeous natural light with large kitchen that opens to the dining room, living room and slider to fenced back yard. The kitchen features Espresso stained cabinets, granite slab counters, large island and stainless steel appliances.



Carpeted stairs lead to a large loft with closet and nook, 3 spacious bedrooms, 2 full baths, more storage and laundry room. The master suite has large walk-in closet and spa-like retreat.



Conveniently located within minutes to 405 and I-5 freeways, Lynnwood, Everett and Mill Creek shopping and dining.



Preferred 12 - 24 month lease! Tenant pays all utilities.



Move-In Fees:

-First month: $2295.00

-Deposit: $2295.00 (minus application fees)



Please contact Lori Bannister at 425.466.8555 for more information.



No Cats Allowed



