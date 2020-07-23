Apartment List
/
WA
/
lake stickney
/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated July 23 2020 at 6:00 AM

104 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Lake Stickney, WA

Looking for 2 bedroom 2 bathroom apartments in Lake Stickney offer flexibility, privacy, and an ideal layout for roommates. Choose your location and make sure it's a reasonab... Read Guide >

1 of 16

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
3230 148th St SW Unit E4
3230 148th St SW, Lake Stickney, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1323 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) Experience the joy of living in this pleasant unfurnished, 2-bedroom, 2.
Results within 1 mile of Lake Stickney
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
27 Units Available
Alister Parx Apartments
605 Center Rd, Everett, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
883 sqft
Minutes from Voyager Middle School and Mariner High School. Upscale living with vaulted ceilings, lots of storage space, and oversized patios. On-site pool, playground, and hot tub. Garages available. Pet-friendly. In-apartment fireplaces.
Verified

1 of 60

Last updated July 23 at 06:13 AM
20 Units Available
Avana One Six Four
3333 164th Street SW, Lynnwood, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,751
1178 sqft
Close to Highway 525, Pacific Highway, Spruce Park, Spruce Elementary, Swamp Creek, Oak Heights Elementary, Stickney Lake. Amenities include heated outdoor swimming pool, pet-friendly, eco-friendly, proximity to public transportation, landscaped barbecue and picnic area, flexible lease terms.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
16 Units Available
Portsmith Apartment Homes
12121 Admiralty Way, Everett, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1181 sqft
Close to I-5, I-405, and Alderwood Mall. Updated apartments with fireplaces. On-site amenities include pool, gym, business center, and hot tub. Pet-friendly community for dogs and cats. Garages available.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
$
23 Units Available
Tivalli
15631 Ash Way, Lynnwood, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,664
1005 sqft
Ideally situated just off of I-5 for easy access to downtown Seattle. Pet-friendly apartments with designer kitchens, hardwood floors, stainless-finish appliances and large closets. On-site yoga studio, fitness center, volleyball courts and swimming pool.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
$
5 Units Available
Newberry Square
16116 Ash Way, Lynnwood, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,836
932 sqft
Modern complex features key-fob entry and gym. Allows cats. Pay rent with credit cards or e-payments. Smoke-free units have walk-in closets. Proximity to I-5 and I-405 makes this a great selection for commuters.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
5 Units Available
Serra Vista
15517 40th Ave W, North Lynnwood, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,555
887 sqft
One-, two-, and three-bedroom floor plans featuring built-in microwaves, wood-burning fireplaces, and an open-concept living area. Relax at the community cabana and indoor pool and spa or work it out at the fitness center.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
8 Units Available
Woodcreek
14611 Admiralty Way, North Lynnwood, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,792
1055 sqft
A place where residents come together to create a community. A place where your children make friends with the kids next door. A place where your neighbors help you unload and install your new TV. It's a place that's all about the people.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated July 22 at 12:12 PM
25 Units Available
Avalon Alderwood
2510 164th St SW, North Lynnwood, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1087 sqft
Attractive Lynnwood location, close to I-5 and I-405. Tenants have access to a gym, swimming pool and barbecue area. Units feature spacious walk-in closets and fully equipped kitchens with stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 23 at 04:42 AM
4 Units Available
Heritage Ridge
16619 Larch Way, Lynnwood, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
1022 sqft
Close to Martha Lake, Martha Lake Park, bus stops, shopping at Mill Creek Town Center, Alderwood Mall, Bright Star Kids Academy, I-5 Express, Everett Boeing, North Creek Trail. Located in Edmonds School District. Amenities include heated outdoor pool, year-round hot tub, garage parking, walk-in laundry.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
10 Units Available
The Seasons
3711 164th St SW, Lynnwood, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
956 sqft
Spacious apartments have private balconies and patios with courtyard views. Enjoy use of a fully equipped kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Commute quickly via SR-525 or Interstate 5.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
6 Units Available
Allegro at Ash Creek
16605 Ash Way, North Lynnwood, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,985
864 sqft
Welcome to Allegro at Ash Creek, where you'll find brand new apartments in Lynnwood, WA! Live within complete convenience, tucked away in a private oasis off the beaten path of Lynnwood, located just off Ash Way and just minutes from I-5 access.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 23 at 06:21 AM
12 Units Available
Altia
16520 Larch Way, Lynnwood, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1006 sqft
Great location for commuters, close to I-504. Unit amenities include laundry, patio/balcony, hardwood floors and garbage disposal. Community features pool table, pool, gym, internet access, parking and more.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
6 Units Available
The Stinson
133 124th St SE, Everett, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,429
902 sqft
Experience the difference at The Stinson Apartment Homes in Everett, Washington! Enjoy luxury amenities such as a 24 hour fitness center, fun playground and outdoor swimming pool and spa.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
$
13 Units Available
A'Cappella
15001 35th Ave W, Lynnwood, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
947 sqft
Make your move to North Puget Sound when you rent one of the desirable apartments at A'Cappella Apartment Homes. This fantastic community sits conveniently in Lynnwood, with easy access to freeways like I-5 and I-405 for commuters.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
2 Units Available
Avondale
Sutter's Square
12221 Airport Rd, Everett, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,611
935 sqft
Washers and dryers, fireplaces, and extra storage in units. Dogs and cats allowed. Pool and hot tub on-site. Near Paine Field Airport and the shops off of Pacific Highway.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 23 at 06:11 AM
6 Units Available
Latitude
12907 E Gibson Rd, Everett, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,585
878 sqft
Newly upgraded homes feature wood-burning fireplaces, stainless-steel appliances and private balconies. On-site 24-hour fitness center, clubhouse, fire pits and bark park. Near I-5, with public transportations links to Seattle Tacoma Airport.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
192 Units Available
Silver Lake
Helm
101 128th Street, Everett, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,828
979 sqft
Everett is tied to the ocean and its shifting landscape of waves. And when you live close enough to skip stones on Silver Lake or walk the shoreline at Picnic Point Park, you live at the helm.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 23 at 06:42 AM
$
26 Units Available
HighGrove
12433 Admiralty Way, Everett, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,596
1222 sqft
Large kitchens, two-tone color schemes, wood-style floors, walk-in closets and private balconies. Large outdoor pool, 24-hour fitness center, fire pit, terrace and clubhouse on-site. Close to Kasch Park, Everett Mall and Mariner High School.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 23 at 06:26 AM
1 Unit Available
Meadows at Martha Lake
16202 Meadow Rd, Lynnwood, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,920
1219 sqft
The Meadows at Martha Lake is a community of luxury apartment homes on a beautiful three-acre property in the Martha Lake neighborhood of Lynnwood.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated May 10 at 10:42 PM
Contact for Availability
West Ridge Apartments
628 128th Street Southwest, Snohomish County, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1037 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at West Ridge Apartments in Snohomish County. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 11

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Silver Lake
332 126th Place Southeast Unit A
332 126th Place Southeast, Snohomish County, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1456 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before July 31, 2020.
Results within 5 miles of Lake Stickney
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
68 Units Available
Mill Creek
The Mill Apartment Homes
1324 Mill Creek Blvd, Mill Creek, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,502
879 sqft
Situated on the edge of Mill Creek Nature Preserve and close to Library Park. Sophisticated apartments with in-unit laundry, a patio or balcony, and dishwasher. Community offers a gym and a business center.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 23 at 06:40 AM
8 Units Available
Woodstone Apartments
16520 North Rd, Bothell, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,570
950 sqft
Close to Martha Lake, Martha Lake Park, Lynnwood High School, Martha Lake Elementary, Walmart, Crane Aerospace & Electronics, Bright Star Kids Academy. Pet-friendly apartments with a playground, swimming pool, spa/hot tub, walk-in closets, vaulted ceilings, furnished apartments available.
City Guide for Lake Stickney, WA

Lake Stickney used to be called Paine Field-Lake Stickney prior to 2010. Paine field was used by the U.S. Army in World War II.

Lake Stickney is a part of Snohomish County in Washington. With a population of more than 7,700, it is a small quiet town in the Northwest area of the state. Despite being small, it is in a great area of the country with lots to offer. The residents are from quite diverse backgrounds, making for a very attractive community. Washington is a beautiful state, with large mountains, scenic beaches, and lush forests. Outdoor activities are very popular, with hiking, skiing, running, and many more available. Seattle is just a short drive south, Puget Sound is nearby to the west, the Canadian border is a few hours north, and Portland, Oregon, is a bit further south. All of this makes Lake Stickney a very a desirable place to settle down! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom apartments in Lake Stickney, WA

Looking for 2 bedroom 2 bathroom apartments in Lake Stickney offer flexibility, privacy, and an ideal layout for roommates. Choose your location and make sure it's a reasonable commute from work, along with the neighborhood amenities you want from entertainment to green space.

Some 2 bedroom apartments in Lake Stickney offer two equal-sized rooms with the same bathrooms. Others may offer a smaller second bedroom that is intended as a den or guest room. The second bathroom could be located in a hallway or away from the bedrooms. If you’re moving in with a roommate, decide who will take the smaller room and potentially adjust each portion of the rent accordingly.

Consider how much privacy you want when renting 2 bedroom 2 bathroom apartments in Lake Stickney. Are the bedrooms right next to each other or situated across the apartment? Consider the views each bedroom offers, as well as if one offers more storage and a better layout.

Similar Pages

King County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WABothell, WAAuburn, WA
Shoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WABremerton, WAMukilteo, WANorth Lynnwood, WAPicnic Point, WAMartha Lake, WAMill Creek, WAMill Creek East, WA
Eastmont, WABothell West, WASilver Firs, WAMountlake Terrace, WALake Forest Park, WAKenmore, WAWoodinville, WACottage Lake, WALake Stevens, WAMarysville, WAMonroe, WABainbridge Island, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College