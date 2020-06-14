125 Apartments for rent in Lake Stickney, WA with garage
1 of 21
1 of 60
1 of 15
1 of 18
1 of 21
1 of 21
1 of 29
1 of 24
1 of 17
1 of 36
1 of 17
1 of 1
1 of 27
1 of 41
1 of 28
1 of 37
1 of 6
1 of 16
1 of 19
1 of 6
1 of 12
1 of 12
1 of 13
1 of 84
Lake Stickney used to be called Paine Field-Lake Stickney prior to 2010. Paine field was used by the U.S. Army in World War II.
Lake Stickney is a part of Snohomish County in Washington. With a population of more than 7,700, it is a small quiet town in the Northwest area of the state. Despite being small, it is in a great area of the country with lots to offer. The residents are from quite diverse backgrounds, making for a very attractive community. Washington is a beautiful state, with large mountains, scenic beaches, and lush forests. Outdoor activities are very popular, with hiking, skiing, running, and many more available. Seattle is just a short drive south, Puget Sound is nearby to the west, the Canadian border is a few hours north, and Portland, Oregon, is a bit further south. All of this makes Lake Stickney a very a desirable place to settle down! See more
Lake Stickney apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.
Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.
It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.
Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.