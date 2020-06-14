125 Apartments for rent in Lake Stickney, WA with garage

Lake Stickney used to be called Paine Field-Lake Stickney prior to 2010. Paine field was used by the U.S. Army in World War II.

Lake Stickney is a part of Snohomish County in Washington. With a population of more than 7,700, it is a small quiet town in the Northwest area of the state. Despite being small, it is in a great area of the country with lots to offer. The residents are from quite diverse backgrounds, making for a very attractive community. Washington is a beautiful state, with large mountains, scenic beaches, and lush forests. Outdoor activities are very popular, with hiking, skiing, running, and many more available. Seattle is just a short drive south, Puget Sound is nearby to the west, the Canadian border is a few hours north, and Portland, Oregon, is a bit further south. All of this makes Lake Stickney a very a desirable place to settle down!