Last updated June 14 2020 at 6:30 AM

125 Apartments for rent in Lake Stickney, WA with garage

Lake Stickney apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, an... Read Guide >

1 of 21

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
1713 145th PL SW
1713 145th Place Southwest, Lake Stickney, WA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
2489 sqft
Lynnwood Home - Spacious home, 2489 sqft, entry has living, kitchen and dining room, upstairs features 3 bedrooms, loft area for office, w/d available, gas heat, fireplace & range, alarm system available, 2 garage with electric car charging,
Results within 1 mile of Lake Stickney
Verified

1 of 60

Last updated June 14 at 06:56am
24 Units Available
Avana One Six Four
3333 164th Street SW, Lynnwood, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,600
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,757
1178 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,061
1413 sqft
Close to Highway 525, Pacific Highway, Spruce Park, Spruce Elementary, Swamp Creek, Oak Heights Elementary, Stickney Lake. Amenities include heated outdoor swimming pool, pet-friendly, eco-friendly, proximity to public transportation, landscaped barbecue and picnic area, flexible lease terms.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 06:20am
$
36 Units Available
Alister Parx Apartments
605 Center Rd, Everett, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,365
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
883 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1175 sqft
Minutes from Voyager Middle School and Mariner High School. Upscale living with vaulted ceilings, lots of storage space, and oversized patios. On-site pool, playground, and hot tub. Garages available. Pet-friendly. In-apartment fireplaces.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
13 Units Available
A'Cappella
15001 35th Ave W, Lynnwood, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,335
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
947 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,785
1070 sqft
Make your move to North Puget Sound when you rent one of the desirable apartments at A'Cappella Apartment Homes. This fantastic community sits conveniently in Lynnwood, with easy access to freeways like I-5 and I-405 for commuters.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
9 Units Available
Allegro at Ash Creek
16605 Ash Way, North Lynnwood, WA
Studio
$1,450
475 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,525
591 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,905
891 sqft
Welcome to Allegro at Ash Creek, where you'll find brand new apartments in Lynnwood, WA! Live within complete convenience, tucked away in a private oasis off the beaten path of Lynnwood, located just off Ash Way and just minutes from I-5 access.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 04:51am
3 Units Available
Heritage Ridge
16619 Larch Way, Lynnwood, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,581
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,861
1022 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to Martha Lake, Martha Lake Park, bus stops, shopping at Mill Creek Town Center, Alderwood Mall, Bright Star Kids Academy, I-5 Express, Everett Boeing, North Creek Trail. Located in Edmonds School District. Amenities include heated outdoor pool, year-round hot tub, garage parking, walk-in laundry.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
20 Units Available
Tivalli
15631 Ash Way, Lynnwood, WA
Studio
$1,399
510 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,567
693 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
990 sqft
Ideally situated just off of I-5 for easy access to downtown Seattle. Pet-friendly apartments with designer kitchens, hardwood floors, stainless-finish appliances and large closets. On-site yoga studio, fitness center, volleyball courts and swimming pool.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
16 Units Available
Portsmith Apartment Homes
12121 Admiralty Way, Everett, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,440
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,685
1181 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,075
1479 sqft
Close to I-5, I-405, and Alderwood Mall. Updated apartments with fireplaces. On-site amenities include pool, gym, business center, and hot tub. Pet-friendly community for dogs and cats. Garages available.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
13 Units Available
Woodcreek
14611 Admiralty Way, North Lynnwood, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,399
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
1055 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,799
1213 sqft
A place where residents come together to create a community. A place where your children make friends with the kids next door. A place where your neighbors help you unload and install your new TV. It's a place that's all about the people.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 06:19am
$
33 Units Available
HighGrove
12433 Admiralty Way, Everett, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,429
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,549
1222 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,989
1538 sqft
Large kitchens, two-tone color schemes, wood-style floors, walk-in closets and private balconies. Large outdoor pool, 24-hour fitness center, fire pit, terrace and clubhouse on-site. Close to Kasch Park, Everett Mall and Mariner High School.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
7 Units Available
The Stinson
133 124th St SE, Everett, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,299
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,549
902 sqft
Experience the difference at The Stinson Apartment Homes in Everett, Washington! Enjoy luxury amenities such as a 24 hour fitness center, fun playground and outdoor swimming pool and spa.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
15 Units Available
Campo Basso
15923 Highway 99, North Lynnwood, WA
Studio
$1,525
480 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,260
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,363
980 sqft
In-unit washer and dryer, fireplace and private balcony. Short-term leases available. Community amenities include jacuzzi, sauna, playground, fitness center and business center. Easy access to I-405 and I-5. Public transportation nearby.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
4 Units Available
Serra Vista
15517 40th Ave W, North Lynnwood, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,564
887 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,981
1082 sqft
One-, two-, and three-bedroom floor plans featuring built-in microwaves, wood-burning fireplaces, and an open-concept living area. Relax at the community cabana and indoor pool and spa or work it out at the fitness center.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
25 Units Available
Avalon Alderwood
2510 164th St SW, North Lynnwood, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,590
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,790
1064 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,340
1284 sqft
Attractive Lynnwood location, close to I-5 and I-405. Tenants have access to a gym, swimming pool and barbecue area. Units feature spacious walk-in closets and fully equipped kitchens with stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
6 Units Available
The Seasons
3711 164th St SW, Lynnwood, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,590
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,930
956 sqft
Spacious apartments have private balconies and patios with courtyard views. Enjoy use of a fully equipped kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Commute quickly via SR-525 or Interstate 5.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
7 Units Available
Newberry Square
16116 Ash Way, Lynnwood, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,487
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,799
932 sqft
Modern complex features key-fob entry and gym. Allows cats. Pay rent with credit cards or e-payments. Smoke-free units have walk-in closets. Proximity to I-5 and I-405 makes this a great selection for commuters.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Avondale
1 Unit Available
Sutter's Square
12221 Airport Rd, Everett, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,461
935 sqft
Washers and dryers, fireplaces, and extra storage in units. Dogs and cats allowed. Pool and hot tub on-site. Near Paine Field Airport and the shops off of Pacific Highway.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4328 148th Pl SW
4328 148th Pl SW, North Lynnwood, WA
4 Bedrooms
$3,250
2200 sqft
Almost new modern home built with luxury and efficiency in mind. This 2200 sf. home was built with 3 others as a custom home with the idea of keeping the cost of living low.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
15633 44th Ave W #A4
15633 44th Avenue West, North Lynnwood, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
1145 sqft
Ready Now! Lovely Lynnwood Townhouse with New Flooring and Carpet-Pet OK - This quiet 3 bedroom townhome in a great Lynnwood neighborhood features new hardwood flooring and new carpeting along with high-end stainless appliances and parking for 2.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2202 oak rd
2202 Oak Road, North Lynnwood, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1100 sqft
Available 07/01/20 1st floor apartment - Property Id: 297981 1965 single fam residence w/ 1st Flr mother-in-law Apt. My family of 4 lives upstairs. yard, storage, parking, will be shared.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2903 Gibson Rd 4
2903 Gibson Road, Snohomish County, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1650 sqft
Spacious 2 Story Home - Property Id: 256651 Beautiful 3 bdrm w/loft. 2.5 baths, 2 car garage w/opener, W/D, gas fireplace, private fenced yard. Gas heat. Quiet safe neighborhood close to shopping, schools and restaurants.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 06:38am
1 Unit Available
12015 11th Pl W - Unit 2
12015 11th Place West, Snohomish County, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1200 sqft
This spacious 2bd/1.5bath duplex unit offers large living space, private garage, driveway and fenced yard. Located in nice neighborhood setting, this unit also provides quick access to South Everett and I-5 freeway.
Results within 5 miles of Lake Stickney
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
Cascade View
10 Units Available
Huntington Park
9009 W Mall Dr, Everett, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,286
615 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,523
1013 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location with easy access to Everett Mall Way and Evergreen Way. Residents enjoy in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and hardwood floors. Community includes gym, hot tub, racquetball, pool and playground.
Verified

1 of 84

Last updated June 14 at 06:59am
Silver Lake
6 Units Available
Bluwater
11311 19th Ave SE, Everett, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
928 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1180 sqft
Set against the backdrop of a serene lake, BluWater combines the tranquility and serenity of a lakeside retreat with all the conveniences of a modern, contemporary community.
City Guide for Lake Stickney, WA

Lake Stickney used to be called Paine Field-Lake Stickney prior to 2010. Paine field was used by the U.S. Army in World War II.

Lake Stickney is a part of Snohomish County in Washington. With a population of more than 7,700, it is a small quiet town in the Northwest area of the state. Despite being small, it is in a great area of the country with lots to offer. The residents are from quite diverse backgrounds, making for a very attractive community. Washington is a beautiful state, with large mountains, scenic beaches, and lush forests. Outdoor activities are very popular, with hiking, skiing, running, and many more available. Seattle is just a short drive south, Puget Sound is nearby to the west, the Canadian border is a few hours north, and Portland, Oregon, is a bit further south. All of this makes Lake Stickney a very a desirable place to settle down! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Lake Stickney, WA

Lake Stickney apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

