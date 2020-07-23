Apartment List
Last updated July 23 2020 at 6:00 AM

156 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Lake Stickney, WA

2 bedroom apartments in Lake Stickney are an excellent choice for roommates, a small family, or anyone who needs more space. Consider the layout and square footage of the 2 b...

1 of 16

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
3230 148th St SW Unit E4
3230 148th St SW, Lake Stickney, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1323 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) Experience the joy of living in this pleasant unfurnished, 2-bedroom, 2.
Results within 1 mile of Lake Stickney
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
27 Units Available
Alister Parx Apartments
605 Center Rd, Everett, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
883 sqft
Minutes from Voyager Middle School and Mariner High School. Upscale living with vaulted ceilings, lots of storage space, and oversized patios. On-site pool, playground, and hot tub. Garages available. Pet-friendly. In-apartment fireplaces.
Verified

1 of 60

Last updated July 23 at 06:13 AM
20 Units Available
Avana One Six Four
3333 164th Street SW, Lynnwood, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,751
1178 sqft
Close to Highway 525, Pacific Highway, Spruce Park, Spruce Elementary, Swamp Creek, Oak Heights Elementary, Stickney Lake. Amenities include heated outdoor swimming pool, pet-friendly, eco-friendly, proximity to public transportation, landscaped barbecue and picnic area, flexible lease terms.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
16 Units Available
Portsmith Apartment Homes
12121 Admiralty Way, Everett, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1181 sqft
Close to I-5, I-405, and Alderwood Mall. Updated apartments with fireplaces. On-site amenities include pool, gym, business center, and hot tub. Pet-friendly community for dogs and cats. Garages available.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
$
23 Units Available
Tivalli
15631 Ash Way, Lynnwood, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,664
1005 sqft
Ideally situated just off of I-5 for easy access to downtown Seattle. Pet-friendly apartments with designer kitchens, hardwood floors, stainless-finish appliances and large closets. On-site yoga studio, fitness center, volleyball courts and swimming pool.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
11 Units Available
Sofi Lakeside
12402 Admiralty Way, Everett, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,480
880 sqft
Brisa's elegant homes are situated on a lake and come with many amenities such as wood-burning fireplaces, patios or decks, in unit washers and dryers, dishwashers, and covered parking. Located just off I-5.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
3 Units Available
Shelby
Glennbrook Apartment Homes
3717 148th St SW, Lynnwood, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,605
866 sqft
Conveniently located near everything you want, come explore Glennbrook Apartment Homes of Lynnwood. This Seattle area property is in the prime North Puget Sound region of WA.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
$
5 Units Available
Newberry Square
16116 Ash Way, Lynnwood, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,836
932 sqft
Modern complex features key-fob entry and gym. Allows cats. Pay rent with credit cards or e-payments. Smoke-free units have walk-in closets. Proximity to I-5 and I-405 makes this a great selection for commuters.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
5 Units Available
Serra Vista
15517 40th Ave W, North Lynnwood, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,555
887 sqft
One-, two-, and three-bedroom floor plans featuring built-in microwaves, wood-burning fireplaces, and an open-concept living area. Relax at the community cabana and indoor pool and spa or work it out at the fitness center.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
8 Units Available
Woodcreek
14611 Admiralty Way, North Lynnwood, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,792
1055 sqft
A place where residents come together to create a community. A place where your children make friends with the kids next door. A place where your neighbors help you unload and install your new TV. It's a place that's all about the people.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated July 22 at 12:12 PM
25 Units Available
Avalon Alderwood
2510 164th St SW, North Lynnwood, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1087 sqft
Attractive Lynnwood location, close to I-5 and I-405. Tenants have access to a gym, swimming pool and barbecue area. Units feature spacious walk-in closets and fully equipped kitchens with stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 23 at 04:42 AM
4 Units Available
Heritage Ridge
16619 Larch Way, Lynnwood, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
1022 sqft
Close to Martha Lake, Martha Lake Park, bus stops, shopping at Mill Creek Town Center, Alderwood Mall, Bright Star Kids Academy, I-5 Express, Everett Boeing, North Creek Trail. Located in Edmonds School District. Amenities include heated outdoor pool, year-round hot tub, garage parking, walk-in laundry.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
10 Units Available
The Seasons
3711 164th St SW, Lynnwood, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
956 sqft
Spacious apartments have private balconies and patios with courtyard views. Enjoy use of a fully equipped kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Commute quickly via SR-525 or Interstate 5.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 23 at 06:42 AM
$
26 Units Available
HighGrove
12433 Admiralty Way, Everett, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,596
1222 sqft
Large kitchens, two-tone color schemes, wood-style floors, walk-in closets and private balconies. Large outdoor pool, 24-hour fitness center, fire pit, terrace and clubhouse on-site. Close to Kasch Park, Everett Mall and Mariner High School.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
$
13 Units Available
A'Cappella
15001 35th Ave W, Lynnwood, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
947 sqft
Make your move to North Puget Sound when you rent one of the desirable apartments at A'Cappella Apartment Homes. This fantastic community sits conveniently in Lynnwood, with easy access to freeways like I-5 and I-405 for commuters.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
6 Units Available
Allegro at Ash Creek
16605 Ash Way, North Lynnwood, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,985
864 sqft
Welcome to Allegro at Ash Creek, where you'll find brand new apartments in Lynnwood, WA! Live within complete convenience, tucked away in a private oasis off the beaten path of Lynnwood, located just off Ash Way and just minutes from I-5 access.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 23 at 06:21 AM
12 Units Available
Altia
16520 Larch Way, Lynnwood, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1006 sqft
Great location for commuters, close to I-504. Unit amenities include laundry, patio/balcony, hardwood floors and garbage disposal. Community features pool table, pool, gym, internet access, parking and more.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
6 Units Available
The Stinson
133 124th St SE, Everett, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,429
902 sqft
Experience the difference at The Stinson Apartment Homes in Everett, Washington! Enjoy luxury amenities such as a 24 hour fitness center, fun playground and outdoor swimming pool and spa.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
2 Units Available
Avondale
Sutter's Square
12221 Airport Rd, Everett, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,611
935 sqft
Washers and dryers, fireplaces, and extra storage in units. Dogs and cats allowed. Pool and hot tub on-site. Near Paine Field Airport and the shops off of Pacific Highway.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
15 Units Available
Campo Basso
15923 Highway 99, North Lynnwood, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,502
980 sqft
In-unit washer and dryer, fireplace and private balcony. Short-term leases available. Community amenities include jacuzzi, sauna, playground, fitness center and business center. Easy access to I-405 and I-5. Public transportation nearby.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 23 at 06:11 AM
6 Units Available
Latitude
12907 E Gibson Rd, Everett, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,585
878 sqft
Newly upgraded homes feature wood-burning fireplaces, stainless-steel appliances and private balconies. On-site 24-hour fitness center, clubhouse, fire pits and bark park. Near I-5, with public transportations links to Seattle Tacoma Airport.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
192 Units Available
Silver Lake
Helm
101 128th Street, Everett, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,828
979 sqft
Everett is tied to the ocean and its shifting landscape of waves. And when you live close enough to skip stones on Silver Lake or walk the shoreline at Picnic Point Park, you live at the helm.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 23 at 06:26 AM
1 Unit Available
Meadows at Martha Lake
16202 Meadow Rd, Lynnwood, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,920
1219 sqft
The Meadows at Martha Lake is a community of luxury apartment homes on a beautiful three-acre property in the Martha Lake neighborhood of Lynnwood.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated May 10 at 10:42 PM
Contact for Availability
West Ridge Apartments
628 128th Street Southwest, Snohomish County, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1037 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at West Ridge Apartments in Snohomish County. View photos, descriptions and more!
What to keep in mind when looking for 2 bedroom apartments in Lake Stickney, WA

2 bedroom apartments in Lake Stickney are an excellent choice for roommates, a small family, or anyone who needs more space. Consider the layout and square footage of the 2 bedroom apartments you tour to determine what works best for your needs.

Look for 2 bedroom apartments in Lake Stickney near public transportation or ample parking, green space, dining, and entertainment. Whatever your lifestyle, make sure the 2 bedroom apartments on your search align with the amenities that enhance your quality of life.

You may be able to score a deal on 2 bedroom apartments in Lake Stickney that offer a less desirable layout. One bedroom may serve as the master with its own bathroom, with the other being smaller and with a shared common bathroom.

Outdoor space is also a factor when looking for 2 bedroom apartments. Ask about shared rooftop terraces, private balconies, and garden space to enjoy some fresh air and sunny days.

