3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 2:02 AM
117 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Lake Stickney, WA
1711 144th Pl SW
1711 144th Place Southwest, Lake Stickney, WA
1711 144th Pl SW Available 06/15/20 Lynnwood on Culdesac. Nice 2 story home on very quiet street. Greenbelt.
14704 33rd Pl W
14704 33rd Place West, Lake Stickney, WA
Single family home - Property Id: 284699 Big bed rooms and clean . Very convenient for shopping public transport and very good neighbor hood Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
1713 145th PL SW
1713 145th Place Southwest, Lake Stickney, WA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
2489 sqft
Lynnwood Home - Spacious home, 2489 sqft, entry has living, kitchen and dining room, upstairs features 3 bedrooms, loft area for office, w/d available, gas heat, fireplace & range, alarm system available, 2 garage with electric car charging,
2822 144th Pl SW
2822 144th Place Southwest, Lake Stickney, WA
Beautiful 4 Bed, 3.5 Bath Home - Beautiful 4 bedroom home approximately 3083 sq. ft. features include open entry, formal living room, dining room, open kitchen with hardwood floors, center island, plenty of cabinet space and slider to back deck.
Results within 1 mile of Lake Stickney
Orchard Ridge
3805 164th St SW, Lynnwood, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,037
1250 sqft
1-3 bedrooms minutes from Edmonds Community College with access to I-5 and Hwy. 99, shopping and dining. Pet-friendly with modern kitchens, granite counters, fireplaces and in-unit laundry. Enjoy pool, playground, fitness center and BBQ area.
Tivalli
15631 Ash Way, Lynnwood, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,139
1199 sqft
Ideally situated just off of I-5 for easy access to downtown Seattle. Pet-friendly apartments with designer kitchens, hardwood floors, stainless-finish appliances and large closets. On-site yoga studio, fitness center, volleyball courts and swimming pool.
Portsmith Apartment Homes
12121 Admiralty Way, Everett, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,065
1479 sqft
Close to I-5, I-405, and Alderwood Mall. Updated apartments with fireplaces. On-site amenities include pool, gym, business center, and hot tub. Pet-friendly community for dogs and cats. Garages available.
HighGrove
12433 Admiralty Way, Everett, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,989
1538 sqft
Large kitchens, two-tone color schemes, wood-style floors, walk-in closets and private balconies. Large outdoor pool, 24-hour fitness center, fire pit, terrace and clubhouse on-site. Close to Kasch Park, Everett Mall and Mariner High School.
Avana One Six Four
3333 164th Street SW, Lynnwood, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,061
1413 sqft
Close to Highway 525, Pacific Highway, Spruce Park, Spruce Elementary, Swamp Creek, Oak Heights Elementary, Stickney Lake. Amenities include heated outdoor swimming pool, pet-friendly, eco-friendly, proximity to public transportation, landscaped barbecue and picnic area, flexible lease terms.
Avalon Alderwood
2510 164th St SW, North Lynnwood, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,355
1284 sqft
Attractive Lynnwood location, close to I-5 and I-405. Tenants have access to a gym, swimming pool and barbecue area. Units feature spacious walk-in closets and fully equipped kitchens with stainless steel appliances.
Alister Parx Apartments
605 Center Rd, Everett, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1175 sqft
Minutes from Voyager Middle School and Mariner High School. Upscale living with vaulted ceilings, lots of storage space, and oversized patios. On-site pool, playground, and hot tub. Garages available. Pet-friendly. In-apartment fireplaces.
Woodcreek
14611 Admiralty Way, North Lynnwood, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,799
1213 sqft
A place where residents come together to create a community. A place where your children make friends with the kids next door. A place where your neighbors help you unload and install your new TV. It's a place that's all about the people.
Serra Vista
15517 40th Ave W, North Lynnwood, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,981
1082 sqft
One-, two-, and three-bedroom floor plans featuring built-in microwaves, wood-burning fireplaces, and an open-concept living area. Relax at the community cabana and indoor pool and spa or work it out at the fitness center.
A'Cappella
15001 35th Ave W, Lynnwood, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,785
1070 sqft
Make your move to North Puget Sound when you rent one of the desirable apartments at A'Cappella Apartment Homes. This fantastic community sits conveniently in Lynnwood, with easy access to freeways like I-5 and I-405 for commuters.
Meadows at Martha Lake
16202 Meadow Rd, Lynnwood, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,145
1252 sqft
The Meadows at Martha Lake is a community of luxury apartment homes on a beautiful three-acre property in the Martha Lake neighborhood of Lynnwood.
Altia
16520 Larch Way, Lynnwood, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1188 sqft
Great location for commuters, close to I-504. Unit amenities include laundry, patio/balcony, hardwood floors and garbage disposal. Community features pool table, pool, gym, internet access, parking and more.
2903 Gibson Rd 4
2903 Gibson Road, Snohomish County, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1650 sqft
Spacious 2 Story Home - Property Id: 256651 Beautiful 3 bdrm w/loft. 2.5 baths, 2 car garage w/opener, W/D, gas fireplace, private fenced yard. Gas heat. Quiet safe neighborhood close to shopping, schools and restaurants.
15633 44th Ave W #A4
15633 44th Avenue West, North Lynnwood, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
1145 sqft
Ready Now! Lovely Lynnwood Townhouse with New Flooring and Carpet-Pet OK - This quiet 3 bedroom townhome in a great Lynnwood neighborhood features new hardwood flooring and new carpeting along with high-end stainless appliances and parking for 2.
4328 148th Pl SW
4328 148th Pl SW, North Lynnwood, WA
Almost new modern home built with luxury and efficiency in mind. This 2200 sf. home was built with 3 others as a custom home with the idea of keeping the cost of living low.
15026 Old Manor Way
15026 Old Manor Way, North Lynnwood, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
1928 sqft
Amazing Lynnwood location 3 bd with large private yard - We have received quite a few applications and please pause all the touring and applications. Thank you! Please schedule your self showing here: showmojo.
3901 147th St SW
3901 147th Street Southwest, Picnic Point, WA
Lynnwood Home - This beautiful Lynnwood home is located on a quiet cul-de-sac with easy access to Hwy 99. The kitchen features a large island with eating space, hardwood floors, and a small walk-in pantry.
Results within 5 miles of Lake Stickney
Harbour Pointe
Carvel Harbour Pointe
4500 Harbour Pointe Blvd, Mukilteo, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,975
998 sqft
Great location close to Alderwood Mall, Harbour Pointe Golf Club and schools. Community amenities include 24-hour maintenance, 24-hour gym,and 24-hour concierge. Residents enjoy units with walk-in closets, dishwasher and patio/balcony.
Silver Lake
Bluwater
11311 19th Ave SE, Everett, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1180 sqft
Set against the backdrop of a serene lake, BluWater combines the tranquility and serenity of a lakeside retreat with all the conveniences of a modern, contemporary community.
Canyon Park
Providence
21623 16th Dr SE, Bothell, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,125
1300 sqft
Unique and peaceful community surrounded by nature in an ideal location close to I-405, I-5 and the convenience of downtown Seattle. Green community with first-class amenities offering a pool, hot tub, 24-hour gym and more.
