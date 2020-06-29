19230 Forest Park Dr NE K235

Amenities
Adorable 2bd 2ba Condo in Lake Forest Park! - This adorable 2 bed/2 bath unit features wood burning fireplace in family room, private balcony and a spacious floor plan. Conveniently located next to clubhouse amenities including pool, hot tub and work out facility. Ample guest parking spots and reserved carport spot.
~Water, sewer, garbage included
~Showings by appointment only. Please go to our website (www.MapleLeafMgt.com) to schedule a viewing through our guest card system and please include your email and cell number in your response.
~All emails/calls will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants.
~$45.00 Application Fee per applicant over the age of 18.
~No application(s) accepted until the potential tenant(s) have toured the property in person by appointment only with a Maple Leaf Management LLC agent.
~No pets
(RLNE5505492)