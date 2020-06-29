All apartments in Lake Forest Park
Home
/
Lake Forest Park, WA
/
19230 Forest Park Dr NE K235
Last updated April 28 2020 at 7:09 PM

19230 Forest Park Dr NE K235

19230 Forest Park Drive Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

19230 Forest Park Drive Northeast, Lake Forest Park, WA 98155
Brookside

Amenities

patio / balcony
carport
pool
clubhouse
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
carport
clubhouse
parking
pool
guest parking
hot tub
Adorable 2bd 2ba Condo in Lake Forest Park! - This adorable 2 bed/2 bath unit features wood burning fireplace in family room, private balcony and a spacious floor plan. Conveniently located next to clubhouse amenities including pool, hot tub and work out facility. Ample guest parking spots and reserved carport spot.

~Water, sewer, garbage included
~Showings by appointment only. Please go to our website (www.MapleLeafMgt.com) to schedule a viewing through our guest card system and please include your email and cell number in your response.
~All emails/calls will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants.
~$45.00 Application Fee per applicant over the age of 18.
~No application(s) accepted until the potential tenant(s) have toured the property in person by appointment only with a Maple Leaf Management LLC agent.
~No pets

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5505492)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19230 Forest Park Dr NE K235 have any available units?
19230 Forest Park Dr NE K235 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Forest Park, WA.
What amenities does 19230 Forest Park Dr NE K235 have?
Some of 19230 Forest Park Dr NE K235's amenities include patio / balcony, carport, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19230 Forest Park Dr NE K235 currently offering any rent specials?
19230 Forest Park Dr NE K235 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19230 Forest Park Dr NE K235 pet-friendly?
No, 19230 Forest Park Dr NE K235 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Forest Park.
Does 19230 Forest Park Dr NE K235 offer parking?
Yes, 19230 Forest Park Dr NE K235 offers parking.
Does 19230 Forest Park Dr NE K235 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19230 Forest Park Dr NE K235 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19230 Forest Park Dr NE K235 have a pool?
Yes, 19230 Forest Park Dr NE K235 has a pool.
Does 19230 Forest Park Dr NE K235 have accessible units?
No, 19230 Forest Park Dr NE K235 does not have accessible units.
Does 19230 Forest Park Dr NE K235 have units with dishwashers?
No, 19230 Forest Park Dr NE K235 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 19230 Forest Park Dr NE K235 have units with air conditioning?
No, 19230 Forest Park Dr NE K235 does not have units with air conditioning.

