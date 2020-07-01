All apartments in Lake Forest Park
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:06 AM

18914 Ballinger Way NE

18914 Ballinger Way Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

18914 Ballinger Way Northeast, Lake Forest Park, WA 98155
Turtle Rock

Amenities

w/d hookup
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
5 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Home with Bonus Room in Lake Forest Park! - Secluded 5 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Home with Den (could be used as a 6th bedroom Lake Forest Park! Spacious living area with wood burning fireplace. Fully fenced large yard, perfect for entertaining! Washer and dryer hookups only. Spacious master bedroom located upstairs, along with 2 additional bedrooms. Two other bedrooms located on the ground floor, along with Den. Large 2 car garage. Tenants responsible for utilities.
No pets. First months rent and deposit moves you in! Call 425-257-2046 to schedule your showing today!

(RLNE5648975)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18914 Ballinger Way NE have any available units?
18914 Ballinger Way NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Forest Park, WA.
Is 18914 Ballinger Way NE currently offering any rent specials?
18914 Ballinger Way NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18914 Ballinger Way NE pet-friendly?
No, 18914 Ballinger Way NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Forest Park.
Does 18914 Ballinger Way NE offer parking?
Yes, 18914 Ballinger Way NE offers parking.
Does 18914 Ballinger Way NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18914 Ballinger Way NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18914 Ballinger Way NE have a pool?
No, 18914 Ballinger Way NE does not have a pool.
Does 18914 Ballinger Way NE have accessible units?
No, 18914 Ballinger Way NE does not have accessible units.
Does 18914 Ballinger Way NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 18914 Ballinger Way NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 18914 Ballinger Way NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 18914 Ballinger Way NE does not have units with air conditioning.

