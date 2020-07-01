18914 Ballinger Way NE

Amenities

w/d hookup garage fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

5 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Home with Bonus Room in Lake Forest Park! - Secluded 5 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Home with Den (could be used as a 6th bedroom Lake Forest Park! Spacious living area with wood burning fireplace. Fully fenced large yard, perfect for entertaining! Washer and dryer hookups only. Spacious master bedroom located upstairs, along with 2 additional bedrooms. Two other bedrooms located on the ground floor, along with Den. Large 2 car garage. Tenants responsible for utilities.

No pets. First months rent and deposit moves you in! Call 425-257-2046 to schedule your showing today!



(RLNE5648975)