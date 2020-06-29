All apartments in Lake Forest Park
Last updated January 22 2020 at 9:46 AM

14712 35th Ave Ne

14712 35th Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

14712 35th Avenue Northeast, Lake Forest Park, WA 98155
Sheridan Beach

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Up for rent is the UPPER (Main) floor of a beautiful Charming House on Lake Forest Park area. 4 Bedrooms, and 2 bathrooms, 1800 square feet.

*Up for rent is the UPPER floor of this house, the bottom (basement) is rented out to another family.

Spacious flat lot home newly remodeled, features hardwoods on main floor, new carpet throughout bedrooms and fresh paint. Updated kitchen with granite counters, tile backsplash and an abundance of natural light. Master bedroom features sliders to outdoor deck and attached master bath with new tile. Expansive flat 12,000+ sqft. lot, well maintained yard and large deck perfect for entertaining.

4 Bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, Upper floor (main floor) has huge activity room, office/den, house for rent on Lake Forest Park for $2350/month. The unit (main floor) is 1800 square feet.

Facts

Lot: 12,196.8 sqft (0.28 acres)
Single Family

Building Information
? Built On Site
? Brick Exterior, Wood Exterior, Wood Products Exterior
? Poured Concrete Foundation
? Composition Roof (new roof: 2017)
? # of Bedrooms (Main): 4
? Master Bedroom on Main Level
? # of Main Baths (Full): 2

School Information
? Elementary School: Briarcrest Elem
? Junior High School: Kellogg Mid
? Senior High School: Shorecrest High
? School District: Shoreline

Interior Features
? Kitchen, Ceiling Fan(s), Double Pane/Storm Windows, French Doors, Jetted Tub

Fireplace Information
? # of Fireplaces (Main): 1

Flooring Information
? Hardwood Floor, Wall-to-Wall Carpet

Equipment
? Dishwasher, Dryer, Garbage Disposal, Microwave, Range/Oven, Refrigerator, Washer

Heating & Cooling
? Forced Air Heat
? Water Heater: Basement-Gas

Utility Information
? Energy Source: Natural Gas
? Public Water Source
? Sewer Connected

Terms:
-The house will NOT be furnished.
- Available 1/1/2020. Feel free to contact to schedule viewing.
- At least one year lease.
- Occupants pay for their own utilities.
- The security deposit is $2350(one month rent). It is refundable.
- Sorry, but ABSOLUTELY NO SMOKING ALLOWED.
- Pet policy and pet fee - Only one small pet is allowed, also needs to be approved. Fee - one time non-refundable $500.00
- The application fee is $40 per responsible. For background criminal and credit check.

Feel free to email for questions, pictures and schedule for viewing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

