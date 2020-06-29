14712 35th Ave Ne

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace furnished garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Up for rent is the UPPER (Main) floor of a beautiful Charming House on Lake Forest Park area. 4 Bedrooms, and 2 bathrooms, 1800 square feet.



*Up for rent is the UPPER floor of this house, the bottom (basement) is rented out to another family.



Spacious flat lot home newly remodeled, features hardwoods on main floor, new carpet throughout bedrooms and fresh paint. Updated kitchen with granite counters, tile backsplash and an abundance of natural light. Master bedroom features sliders to outdoor deck and attached master bath with new tile. Expansive flat 12,000+ sqft. lot, well maintained yard and large deck perfect for entertaining.



4 Bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, Upper floor (main floor) has huge activity room, office/den, house for rent on Lake Forest Park for $2350/month. The unit (main floor) is 1800 square feet.



Facts



Lot: 12,196.8 sqft (0.28 acres)

Single Family



Building Information

? Built On Site

? Brick Exterior, Wood Exterior, Wood Products Exterior

? Poured Concrete Foundation

? Composition Roof (new roof: 2017)

? # of Bedrooms (Main): 4

? Master Bedroom on Main Level

? # of Main Baths (Full): 2



School Information

? Elementary School: Briarcrest Elem

? Junior High School: Kellogg Mid

? Senior High School: Shorecrest High

? School District: Shoreline



Interior Features

? Kitchen, Ceiling Fan(s), Double Pane/Storm Windows, French Doors, Jetted Tub



Fireplace Information

? # of Fireplaces (Main): 1



Flooring Information

? Hardwood Floor, Wall-to-Wall Carpet



Equipment

? Dishwasher, Dryer, Garbage Disposal, Microwave, Range/Oven, Refrigerator, Washer



Heating & Cooling

? Forced Air Heat

? Water Heater: Basement-Gas



Utility Information

? Energy Source: Natural Gas

? Public Water Source

? Sewer Connected



Terms:

-The house will NOT be furnished.

- Available 1/1/2020. Feel free to contact to schedule viewing.

- At least one year lease.

- Occupants pay for their own utilities.

- The security deposit is $2350(one month rent). It is refundable.

- Sorry, but ABSOLUTELY NO SMOKING ALLOWED.

- Pet policy and pet fee - Only one small pet is allowed, also needs to be approved. Fee - one time non-refundable $500.00

- The application fee is $40 per responsible. For background criminal and credit check.



Feel free to email for questions, pictures and schedule for viewing.