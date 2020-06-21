All apartments in Lacey
4903 33rd CT SE

4903 33rd Court Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

4903 33rd Court Southeast, Lacey, WA 98503

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
carpet
4903 33rd CT SE Available 07/01/20 3 Bed Room Home 2 Bath . 2 Car Garage - Available July 1st, 2020 or sooner . Rent $1675 per month. 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, 2 car garage, Fireplace, gas heat, storage shed and a fenced yard. The home is located in a cul-de-sac just 2 blocks from the Lacey middle school. Carpet in living room and bedrooms and vinyl in the bathrooms kitchen and entry. Newly insulated to PSE Energy Efficient Codes ,Covered Patio
It is located approximately 14 miles from JBLM. The military clause is honored.

Some pets are permitted with a $350 per pet non-refundable deposit. The security deposit is $1650. The credit background check is $ 40.00 per adult.

(RLNE5838756)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

