4903 33rd CT SE Available 07/01/20 3 Bed Room Home 2 Bath . 2 Car Garage - Available July 1st, 2020 or sooner . Rent $1675 per month. 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, 2 car garage, Fireplace, gas heat, storage shed and a fenced yard. The home is located in a cul-de-sac just 2 blocks from the Lacey middle school. Carpet in living room and bedrooms and vinyl in the bathrooms kitchen and entry. Newly insulated to PSE Energy Efficient Codes ,Covered Patio

It is located approximately 14 miles from JBLM. The military clause is honored.



Some pets are permitted with a $350 per pet non-refundable deposit. The security deposit is $1650. The credit background check is $ 40.00 per adult.



