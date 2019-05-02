4450 248th Ln SE.

Amenities

Rent covers water, sewer, back yard maintenance, swing pool access.



Stunning 3 bedroom 2.3 bathroom townhome in a quiet Issaquah suburbs, away from the hustle and bustle of the city. This suburban hideaway features a well-maintained front lawn flanked by trees and a spacious backyard with garden perfect for entertaining.



Inside is a cozy haven, with hardwood floors althroughout, a living room with fireplace and track lights, and a lovely kitchen with complimenting hardwood cabinetry and stainless steel appliances.



The dining area has a window with a seat installed, a perfect spot for enjoying a book, or just contemplating.



Upstairs, you can find the spacious bedrooms with wall to wall carpeting, except the masters bedroom.



For your laundry needs, this home comes with an in-unit washer and dryer.



Nearest Schools:



Beaver Lake Middle School 0.92 miles 8/10

Challenger Elementary School 0.75 miles 8/10

Endeavor Elementary School 0.92 miles 8/10

Pacific Cascade Middle School 0.53 miles 7/10



Nearest Parks: Grand View Park, Ashland Park and Vista Park.



Nearest Bus Lines:



554 0.8 miles

269 0.8 miles

219 0.8 miles

216 0.8 miles



