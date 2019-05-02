All apartments in Klahanie
4450 248th Ln SE.
Last updated May 2 2019 at 10:15 AM

4450 248th Ln SE

4450 248th Lane Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

4450 248th Lane Southeast, Klahanie, WA 98029

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
Rent covers water, sewer, back yard maintenance, swing pool access.

Stunning 3 bedroom 2.3 bathroom townhome in a quiet Issaquah suburbs, away from the hustle and bustle of the city. This suburban hideaway features a well-maintained front lawn flanked by trees and a spacious backyard with garden perfect for entertaining.

Inside is a cozy haven, with hardwood floors althroughout, a living room with fireplace and track lights, and a lovely kitchen with complimenting hardwood cabinetry and stainless steel appliances.

The dining area has a window with a seat installed, a perfect spot for enjoying a book, or just contemplating.

Upstairs, you can find the spacious bedrooms with wall to wall carpeting, except the masters bedroom.

For your laundry needs, this home comes with an in-unit washer and dryer.

Nearest Schools:

Beaver Lake Middle School 0.92 miles 8/10
Challenger Elementary School 0.75 miles 8/10
Endeavor Elementary School 0.92 miles 8/10
Pacific Cascade Middle School 0.53 miles 7/10

Nearest Parks: Grand View Park, Ashland Park and Vista Park.

Nearest Bus Lines:

554 0.8 miles
269 0.8 miles
219 0.8 miles
216 0.8 miles

(RLNE4769178)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 4450 248th Ln SE have any available units?
4450 248th Ln SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Klahanie, WA.
What amenities does 4450 248th Ln SE have?
Some of 4450 248th Ln SE's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4450 248th Ln SE currently offering any rent specials?
4450 248th Ln SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4450 248th Ln SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 4450 248th Ln SE is pet friendly.
Does 4450 248th Ln SE offer parking?
No, 4450 248th Ln SE does not offer parking.
Does 4450 248th Ln SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4450 248th Ln SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4450 248th Ln SE have a pool?
Yes, 4450 248th Ln SE has a pool.
Does 4450 248th Ln SE have accessible units?
No, 4450 248th Ln SE does not have accessible units.
Does 4450 248th Ln SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4450 248th Ln SE has units with dishwashers.
Does 4450 248th Ln SE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4450 248th Ln SE has units with air conditioning.

