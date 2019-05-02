4450 248th Ln SE.

Amenities
Rent covers water, sewer, back yard maintenance, swing pool access.
Stunning 3 bedroom 2.3 bathroom townhome in a quiet Issaquah suburbs, away from the hustle and bustle of the city. This suburban hideaway features a well-maintained front lawn flanked by trees and a spacious backyard with garden perfect for entertaining.
Inside is a cozy haven, with hardwood floors althroughout, a living room with fireplace and track lights, and a lovely kitchen with complimenting hardwood cabinetry and stainless steel appliances.
The dining area has a window with a seat installed, a perfect spot for enjoying a book, or just contemplating.
Upstairs, you can find the spacious bedrooms with wall to wall carpeting, except the masters bedroom.
For your laundry needs, this home comes with an in-unit washer and dryer.
Nearest Schools:
Beaver Lake Middle School 0.92 miles 8/10
Challenger Elementary School 0.75 miles 8/10
Endeavor Elementary School 0.92 miles 8/10
Pacific Cascade Middle School 0.53 miles 7/10
Nearest Parks: Grand View Park, Ashland Park and Vista Park.
Nearest Bus Lines:
554 0.8 miles
269 0.8 miles
219 0.8 miles
216 0.8 miles
(RLNE4769178)