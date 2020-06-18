9376 nd Ave NE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly all utils included garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

ALL utilities included (electric, water, sewer, garbage, cable TV, & wireless internet)

Modern, quality, comfortable, tasteful furnishings

Immaculately clean, meticulously maintained

Thoughtfully equipped full-size kitchen including dishwasher, microwave and all small appliances (coffeemaker, mixer, toaster)

House wares, dishes, cookware, towels, linens, vacuum, ironing board and iron - Just bring your suitcase!

Full size washer and dryer inside the unit

Large HDTV with DVD in living room, TV in master bedroom too)

Fireplace, private patio, covered parking

Sorry, we do not allow pets or smoking due to allergies



Ideal location: 1 mile from I-90 at the 150th Exit, just minutes to Downtown Bellevue, Factoria, Issaquah and just across the bridge to Seattle. Shopping, movies, restaurants are less than 2 miles away in Factoria, while winter sports and summer recreation are right up I-90 on Snoqualmie pass. Very close to T-mobile, Microsoft, EMC, Attachmate, Expedia, and many more companies within easy commute distance. Perfect for corporate relocation.



This roomy (1300 sq ft.) airy, upscale town home with no one above or below you. The private, quiet setting is great! Large windows flood home with natural light and great setting provides natural ambience all around. Comfortable 2 level floor plan to spread out.



Large main floor with living room, half bath, dining area and modern kitchen. Open Living spaces highlight the fully furnished kitchen. Extended cable & Wi-Fi.



Bedroom level boasts 3 nice bedrooms and two baths. King size bed in large master bedroom, Second bedroom has queen bed and 3rd room has twin. Sleeps 4.



Large attached 2 car garage and tons of extra storage.