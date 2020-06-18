All apartments in Kitsap County
Find more places like 9376 nd Ave NE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Last updated September 30 2019 at 8:44 AM

9376 nd Ave NE

9376 Kitsap Ave · No Longer Available
Location

9376 Kitsap Ave, Kitsap County, WA 98370

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
all utils included
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
ALL utilities included (electric, water, sewer, garbage, cable TV, & wireless internet)
Modern, quality, comfortable, tasteful furnishings
Immaculately clean, meticulously maintained
Thoughtfully equipped full-size kitchen including dishwasher, microwave and all small appliances (coffeemaker, mixer, toaster)
House wares, dishes, cookware, towels, linens, vacuum, ironing board and iron - Just bring your suitcase!
Full size washer and dryer inside the unit
Large HDTV with DVD in living room, TV in master bedroom too)
Fireplace, private patio, covered parking
Sorry, we do not allow pets or smoking due to allergies

Ideal location: 1 mile from I-90 at the 150th Exit, just minutes to Downtown Bellevue, Factoria, Issaquah and just across the bridge to Seattle. Shopping, movies, restaurants are less than 2 miles away in Factoria, while winter sports and summer recreation are right up I-90 on Snoqualmie pass. Very close to T-mobile, Microsoft, EMC, Attachmate, Expedia, and many more companies within easy commute distance. Perfect for corporate relocation.

This roomy (1300 sq ft.) airy, upscale town home with no one above or below you. The private, quiet setting is great! Large windows flood home with natural light and great setting provides natural ambience all around. Comfortable 2 level floor plan to spread out.

Large main floor with living room, half bath, dining area and modern kitchen. Open Living spaces highlight the fully furnished kitchen. Extended cable & Wi-Fi.

Bedroom level boasts 3 nice bedrooms and two baths. King size bed in large master bedroom, Second bedroom has queen bed and 3rd room has twin. Sleeps 4.

Large attached 2 car garage and tons of extra storage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

