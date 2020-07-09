All apartments in Kitsap County
6701 Stone Farm Lane Northwest
Last updated September 17 2019 at 10:06 PM

6701 Stone Farm Lane Northwest

6701 Stone Farm Lane Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

6701 Stone Farm Lane Northwest, Kitsap County, WA 98380

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
If you want privacy on acreage, this home is for you. Come see this newer built 3 bedroom, 2 bath rambler. The open concept floor plan is perfect with the master bedroom on one side of the home and the other two bedrooms on the opposite end. Master has a custom walk in closet and private bath. Large front deck, natural yard for low maintenance. Tenant will need to start up Ferral Gas delivery but for ON DEMAND hot water tank only. Heating and cooling is by ductless air mini split and for backup heat, there are updated electric wall fans. RV parking, 2 car garage and circular drive way. This is a no pet home.

Pickett Property Management does not accept comprehensive reusable reports.

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

6701 Stone Farm Lane Northwest doesn't have any available units at this time.
