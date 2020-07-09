6701 Stone Farm Lane Northwest

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

If you want privacy on acreage, this home is for you. Come see this newer built 3 bedroom, 2 bath rambler. The open concept floor plan is perfect with the master bedroom on one side of the home and the other two bedrooms on the opposite end. Master has a custom walk in closet and private bath. Large front deck, natural yard for low maintenance. Tenant will need to start up Ferral Gas delivery but for ON DEMAND hot water tank only. Heating and cooling is by ductless air mini split and for backup heat, there are updated electric wall fans. RV parking, 2 car garage and circular drive way. This is a no pet home.



Pickett Property Management does not accept comprehensive reusable reports.



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

