Kitsap County, WA
27660 Woodside Road NE
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:44 PM

27660 Woodside Road NE

27660 Woodside Road Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

27660 Woodside Road Northeast, Kitsap County, WA 98346

Amenities

Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Custom 3 bdrm home in Gamblewood! - Gamblewood custom home in beautiful rustic setting. Hardwood floors throughout house and large eat in kitchen. Upstairs boasts an open concept loft master bedroom with a balcony overlooking the backyard a bonus room and 3/4 bath. Main floor with kitchen/dining room, washer/dryer, bathroom and steps up from living room to a bedroom. Oversized single garage with a finished bonus space that could be used as a shop. Serene backyard with Pacific NW charm backs up to green belt. Tenant liability insurance required. Available Now. Applications available at www.windermereforrent.com
Bobbi Alger
bobbi@windermere.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5144916)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 27660 Woodside Road NE have any available units?
27660 Woodside Road NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kitsap County, WA.
What amenities does 27660 Woodside Road NE have?
Some of 27660 Woodside Road NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 27660 Woodside Road NE currently offering any rent specials?
27660 Woodside Road NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 27660 Woodside Road NE pet-friendly?
No, 27660 Woodside Road NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kitsap County.
Does 27660 Woodside Road NE offer parking?
Yes, 27660 Woodside Road NE offers parking.
Does 27660 Woodside Road NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 27660 Woodside Road NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 27660 Woodside Road NE have a pool?
No, 27660 Woodside Road NE does not have a pool.
Does 27660 Woodside Road NE have accessible units?
No, 27660 Woodside Road NE does not have accessible units.
Does 27660 Woodside Road NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 27660 Woodside Road NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 27660 Woodside Road NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 27660 Woodside Road NE does not have units with air conditioning.
