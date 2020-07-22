All apartments in Kitsap County
11617 Northwest Holly Road
Last updated March 20 2020 at 12:43 AM

11617 Northwest Holly Road

11617 Northwest Holly Road · No Longer Available
Location

11617 Northwest Holly Road, Kitsap County, WA 98312

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
range
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Don’t miss this 2-story home with great floor plan! 3 Bedroom 2.25 bath with freestanding wood stove that warms the entire home on those chilly winter nights! Small deck off of the living room. Vaulted ceilings throughout most of the home, including the master bedroom! Master features in suite 3/4 bath and walk in closet. Kitchen has quartz countertops and all appliances stay. 2 car garage with work bench and storage cabinets. This home is set back off the road with a paved driveway, less than 15 minutes to Silverdale or Bremerton. Home is on a septic system and there is an additional charge of $25 per month in lieu of a sewer bill. Pets possible with completed pet screening, owner approval and additional security deposit.

Pickett Property Management does not accept comprehensive reusable reports.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,900, Application Fee: $42, Security Deposit: $1,825, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Small dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11617 Northwest Holly Road have any available units?
11617 Northwest Holly Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kitsap County, WA.
What amenities does 11617 Northwest Holly Road have?
Some of 11617 Northwest Holly Road's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11617 Northwest Holly Road currently offering any rent specials?
11617 Northwest Holly Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11617 Northwest Holly Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 11617 Northwest Holly Road is pet friendly.
Does 11617 Northwest Holly Road offer parking?
Yes, 11617 Northwest Holly Road offers parking.
Does 11617 Northwest Holly Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11617 Northwest Holly Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11617 Northwest Holly Road have a pool?
No, 11617 Northwest Holly Road does not have a pool.
Does 11617 Northwest Holly Road have accessible units?
No, 11617 Northwest Holly Road does not have accessible units.
Does 11617 Northwest Holly Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 11617 Northwest Holly Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11617 Northwest Holly Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 11617 Northwest Holly Road does not have units with air conditioning.
