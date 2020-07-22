11617 Northwest Holly Road

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage walk in closets range

Unit Amenities patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Don’t miss this 2-story home with great floor plan! 3 Bedroom 2.25 bath with freestanding wood stove that warms the entire home on those chilly winter nights! Small deck off of the living room. Vaulted ceilings throughout most of the home, including the master bedroom! Master features in suite 3/4 bath and walk in closet. Kitchen has quartz countertops and all appliances stay. 2 car garage with work bench and storage cabinets. This home is set back off the road with a paved driveway, less than 15 minutes to Silverdale or Bremerton. Home is on a septic system and there is an additional charge of $25 per month in lieu of a sewer bill. Pets possible with completed pet screening, owner approval and additional security deposit.



Pickett Property Management does not accept comprehensive reusable reports.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,900, Application Fee: $42, Security Deposit: $1,825, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Small dogs allowed

Contact us to schedule a showing.