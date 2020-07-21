All apartments in King County
Last updated August 18 2019 at 11:19 AM

29006 NE 155th St.

29006 NE 155th St · No Longer Available
Location

29006 NE 155th St, King County, WA 98019

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
new construction
pet friendly
North Hill - Property Id: 144497

North Hill - New Construction - For Lease! Don't delay and miss this opportunity to be the first to live in this beautiful home! Owners relocation plans changed until next year, so enjoy 6-12 months while you decide where life will take you next! 5 bed, 3.25 bath, beautiful island kitchen, separate office. Lower level rec room, 3/4 bath, bedroom, and separate entrance, patio. Covered deck upstairs off great room, perfect for entertaining. Fenced back yard. 2 car garage. Walk to high school! Text Christi Irwin with questions, 206-755-3414. * First, last, security, pet fee req'd to move-in. 12 month maximum term. Background check req'd.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/144497p
Property Id 144497

(RLNE5072469)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

