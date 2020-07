Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator hardwood floors carpet oven recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center dog park gym parking playground pool cc payments e-payments package receiving accessible on-site laundry 24hr maintenance accepts section 8 guest parking online portal trash valet

The Row is a rural community nestled away in the middle of the beautiful Puget Sound Area. With so much at your disposal within just a few miles, you have everything you need right at your doorstep! Offering unique studio, one, two, and three-bedroom pet-friendly apartments, you are just minutes away from I-5, WA-18, and 167. You'll also be near the vibrant Mill Creek Park, Valley Medical Hospital, Costco, Gene Coulon Park, Boeing, and Kent Station. Spend your time at the local boutique shops, markets, and galleries, or spend the day at Westfield Southcenter Mall. Welcome home to The Row, our prime Kent, WA apartments!