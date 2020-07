Mosaic Hills Apartment Homes

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets bathtub ceiling fan oven range recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly accessible basketball court business center carport clubhouse courtyard dog park gym parking playground pool bbq/grill package receiving cats allowed on-site laundry 24hr laundry accepts section 8 coffee bar guest parking hot tub internet access key fob access lobby online portal

Part of you loves quiet mornings on the deck, tranquil walks through the trees and a soak in the sparkling pools. A part of you craves action and excitement from the state-of-the art fitness center with indoor activity hub, outdoor basketball court and picnic area with barbecues. All that you want, all that you love; put together piece by piece, like a mosaic, to create the ideal place to live.



Seize your chance to live in one of the premier apartment communities in Kent, WA. Picture coming home every day to the warm embrace of meticulous landscaping, comfortable homes, and thoughtful amenities tailored to enhance your life. Located in Kent, with easy access to 240th Ave and James St. Hill, Mosaic Hills is just minutes away from Kent Station, as well as all of the shopping, dining, and entertainment that nearby Seattle has to offer.