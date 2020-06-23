Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry pool table cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

9212 South 237th Place Available 02/15/19 Application Pending - East hill Kent -3 living areas, large 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home. Available Feb 15th! - Application Pending - Welcome home to this large and light and bright home. Located in Peach Tree Lane in Kent east-hill area. Located on a cul-du-sac community. You enter the foyer area into the formal living room with vaulted ceilings and wainscoting walls and a lovely gas fireplace, this area opens up into the formal dining room, room for a large table and seating for entertaining. The open kitchen area has a large garden window and tiled counter tops and nice appliances. Pantry area off the breakfast nook and a slider to the large deck perfect for entertaining and opens to the private back yard. The family room has a wonderful wood burning stove for times when the power is out in the winter. The laundry room with full size washer and dryer and utility sink a door opens up into the 3 car garage and work bench area. Half bath great closet space finishes this floor. Walk the stairs to the 2nd floor where you will find the large bonus room with vaulted ceilings and great space for a pool table or ??? A master suite with a large walk in closet and full 5 piece bathroom with soaking tub and separate shower. All 3 other bedrooms hold a queen size bed plus bedroom furniture, good closet space. A full size main bathroom with double sinks. All this and more... privacy in the back yard, large yard fenced. Landscaping is included with rent price. Large shed for storage. Large deck off of main floor with retractable arbor with decor lights. DO NOT enter the property, only drive by the area to confirm you like the neighborhood than call Dawnette at 253.261.7154 or Reilly 253-590-991, Misty 206-841-8527 To schedule a viewing.



Terms are 1st & Deposit to move in; Pets on a Case by Case basis with an additional deposit. Sorry No Smoking. 40.00 app fee per adult to apply. Apply online at wpmsouth.com. 12 month lease.Terms are 1st & Deposit to move in



Please note that if you apply online the application fee is charged immediately and is non-refundable. Do not apply until you have seen the property and have spoken with me directly.



