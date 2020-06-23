All apartments in Kent
Last updated March 19 2019

9212 South 237th Place

9212 South 237th Place · No Longer Available
Location

9212 South 237th Place, Kent, WA 98031

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
pool table
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool table
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
9212 South 237th Place Available 02/15/19 Application Pending - East hill Kent -3 living areas, large 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home. Available Feb 15th! - Application Pending - Welcome home to this large and light and bright home. Located in Peach Tree Lane in Kent east-hill area. Located on a cul-du-sac community. You enter the foyer area into the formal living room with vaulted ceilings and wainscoting walls and a lovely gas fireplace, this area opens up into the formal dining room, room for a large table and seating for entertaining. The open kitchen area has a large garden window and tiled counter tops and nice appliances. Pantry area off the breakfast nook and a slider to the large deck perfect for entertaining and opens to the private back yard. The family room has a wonderful wood burning stove for times when the power is out in the winter. The laundry room with full size washer and dryer and utility sink a door opens up into the 3 car garage and work bench area. Half bath great closet space finishes this floor. Walk the stairs to the 2nd floor where you will find the large bonus room with vaulted ceilings and great space for a pool table or ??? A master suite with a large walk in closet and full 5 piece bathroom with soaking tub and separate shower. All 3 other bedrooms hold a queen size bed plus bedroom furniture, good closet space. A full size main bathroom with double sinks. All this and more... privacy in the back yard, large yard fenced. Landscaping is included with rent price. Large shed for storage. Large deck off of main floor with retractable arbor with decor lights. DO NOT enter the property, only drive by the area to confirm you like the neighborhood than call Dawnette at 253.261.7154 or Reilly 253-590-991, Misty 206-841-8527 To schedule a viewing.

Terms are 1st & Deposit to move in; Pets on a Case by Case basis with an additional deposit. Sorry No Smoking. 40.00 app fee per adult to apply. Apply online at wpmsouth.com. 12 month lease.Terms are 1st & Deposit to move in

Please note that if you apply online the application fee is charged immediately and is non-refundable. Do not apply until you have seen the property and have spoken with me directly.

Dawnette Fletcher, Property Manager
Windermere Property Management/WPM South, L.L.C. VERDI Group
13106 SE 240th St Suite 200, Kent WA 98031
Office Phone: 253-638-9811
Leasing Cell (Misty): 206-841-8527
Leasing Cell (Reilly): 253-590-9591
dawnettefletcher@windermere.com
www.wpmsouth.com
http://dawnette.mywindermere.com/

(RLNE4636123)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9212 South 237th Place have any available units?
9212 South 237th Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kent, WA.
How much is rent in Kent, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kent Rent Report.
What amenities does 9212 South 237th Place have?
Some of 9212 South 237th Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9212 South 237th Place currently offering any rent specials?
9212 South 237th Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9212 South 237th Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 9212 South 237th Place is pet friendly.
Does 9212 South 237th Place offer parking?
Yes, 9212 South 237th Place does offer parking.
Does 9212 South 237th Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9212 South 237th Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9212 South 237th Place have a pool?
No, 9212 South 237th Place does not have a pool.
Does 9212 South 237th Place have accessible units?
No, 9212 South 237th Place does not have accessible units.
Does 9212 South 237th Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 9212 South 237th Place does not have units with dishwashers.
