All apartments in Kent
Find more places like 850 2nd Ave N..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kent, WA
/
850 2nd Ave N.
Last updated May 14 2019 at 9:23 AM

850 2nd Ave N.

850 2nd Avenue North · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kent
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all

Location

850 2nd Avenue North, Kent, WA 98032
North Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
media room
pet friendly
APPROVED APPLICATION - Updated 2 bedroom 1 bath duplex in downtown Kent - Updated 2 bedroom 1 bath duplex in downtown Kent, across from Kent Station. Enjoy vinyl hardwood floors through out. Spacious living room with large window for lots of natural light. Separate dining area opens up into kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Large 2 bedrooms and updated bathroom. Washer and dryer in unit. Includes a 4x8 shed storage and dedicated ally parking lot. Flat $75 per month for water and sewer. Conveniently located close to light rail, bus stops, Hwy. 167, I-5 and I-405, restaurants, shopping and movie theater.

Sorry no smoking, pets are case by case with a $35 monthly pet fee, per pet. First full months rent and $1600 deposit to move in.

WPM South does not accept portable screening reports. Application fee is $40 per adult and applications can be accessed at www.wpmsouth.com. Please call Kymberlee Bruton 206-498-9980 or email kbruton@wpmsouth.comfor more information or to schedule a showing. Please note that if you apply online the application fee is charged immediately and is non-refundable.

(RLNE4035664)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 850 2nd Ave N. have any available units?
850 2nd Ave N. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kent, WA.
How much is rent in Kent, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kent Rent Report.
What amenities does 850 2nd Ave N. have?
Some of 850 2nd Ave N.'s amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 850 2nd Ave N. currently offering any rent specials?
850 2nd Ave N. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 850 2nd Ave N. pet-friendly?
Yes, 850 2nd Ave N. is pet friendly.
Does 850 2nd Ave N. offer parking?
Yes, 850 2nd Ave N. offers parking.
Does 850 2nd Ave N. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 850 2nd Ave N. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 850 2nd Ave N. have a pool?
No, 850 2nd Ave N. does not have a pool.
Does 850 2nd Ave N. have accessible units?
No, 850 2nd Ave N. does not have accessible units.
Does 850 2nd Ave N. have units with dishwashers?
No, 850 2nd Ave N. does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Signature Pointe
25102 62nd Ave S
Kent, WA 98032
Chandlers Bay
1020 Central Ave N
Kent, WA 98032
Dwell at Kent Station
443 Ramsay Way
Kent, WA 98032
Water's Edge
6305 S 238th Pl
Kent, WA 98032
Skyview 3322
3322 S 222nd Pl
Kent, WA 98032
DRIFTWOOD APARTMENTS
1610 W James Pl
Kent, WA 98032
Knol Apartments
11239 Southeast 260th Street
Kent, WA 98030
Ridgegate Apartments
24808 100th Pl SE
Kent, WA 98030

Similar Pages

Kent 1 BedroomsKent 2 Bedrooms
Kent Apartments with ParkingKent Dog Friendly Apartments
Kent Studio ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WA
Kirkland, WALynnwood, WABothell, WAAuburn, WALakewood, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WA
Puyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WABremerton, WAMountlake Terrace, WASilverdale, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Lakes

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College