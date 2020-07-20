850 2nd Ave N.

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed media room pet friendly

APPROVED APPLICATION - Updated 2 bedroom 1 bath duplex in downtown Kent - Updated 2 bedroom 1 bath duplex in downtown Kent, across from Kent Station. Enjoy vinyl hardwood floors through out. Spacious living room with large window for lots of natural light. Separate dining area opens up into kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Large 2 bedrooms and updated bathroom. Washer and dryer in unit. Includes a 4x8 shed storage and dedicated ally parking lot. Flat $75 per month for water and sewer. Conveniently located close to light rail, bus stops, Hwy. 167, I-5 and I-405, restaurants, shopping and movie theater.



Sorry no smoking, pets are case by case with a $35 monthly pet fee, per pet. First full months rent and $1600 deposit to move in.



WPM South does not accept portable screening reports. Application fee is $40 per adult and applications can be accessed at www.wpmsouth.com. Please call Kymberlee Bruton 206-498-9980 or email kbruton@wpmsouth.comfor more information or to schedule a showing. Please note that if you apply online the application fee is charged immediately and is non-refundable.



(RLNE4035664)