Home
/
Kent, WA
/
26812 118th Court South East
Last updated November 2 2019 at 9:05 PM

26812 118th Court South East

26812 118th Court Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

26812 118th Court Southeast, Kent, WA 98030

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
This clean, pet friendly 4BR/2.5BA home features stainless steel appliances, silestone quartz countertops, hot water dispenser, wood floors, walk in closet in master BR and 5 piece en suite, chest freezer, gas fireplace, and a deck. Kent School District: Millenium (PK-6), Meridian (Mid), Kent-Meridian (High). 25 mins to downtown Renton/Tukwila, 10 mins to downtown Kent. $2300 refundable security deposit. $575 refundable pet deposit for up to 2 pets under 75 lbs. Restricted breeds and or larger pets allowed on a CBC basis with landlord references. Renters insurance required. 600 minimum credit score required. Verifiable current household income exceeding 3x monthly rent required. Prior late payment of rent, service of notice, complaints from neighbors, or other evidence of poor rental history may result in denial of application. Prior bankruptcies, bills in collections, or excessive monthly debt service may result in denial of application.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 26812 118th Court South East have any available units?
26812 118th Court South East doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kent, WA.
How much is rent in Kent, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kent Rent Report.
What amenities does 26812 118th Court South East have?
Some of 26812 118th Court South East's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 26812 118th Court South East currently offering any rent specials?
26812 118th Court South East is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 26812 118th Court South East pet-friendly?
Yes, 26812 118th Court South East is pet friendly.
Does 26812 118th Court South East offer parking?
No, 26812 118th Court South East does not offer parking.
Does 26812 118th Court South East have units with washers and dryers?
No, 26812 118th Court South East does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 26812 118th Court South East have a pool?
No, 26812 118th Court South East does not have a pool.
Does 26812 118th Court South East have accessible units?
No, 26812 118th Court South East does not have accessible units.
Does 26812 118th Court South East have units with dishwashers?
No, 26812 118th Court South East does not have units with dishwashers.

