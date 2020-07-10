26812 118th Court South East

Amenities

This clean, pet friendly 4BR/2.5BA home features stainless steel appliances, silestone quartz countertops, hot water dispenser, wood floors, walk in closet in master BR and 5 piece en suite, chest freezer, gas fireplace, and a deck. Kent School District: Millenium (PK-6), Meridian (Mid), Kent-Meridian (High). 25 mins to downtown Renton/Tukwila, 10 mins to downtown Kent. $2300 refundable security deposit. $575 refundable pet deposit for up to 2 pets under 75 lbs. Restricted breeds and or larger pets allowed on a CBC basis with landlord references. Renters insurance required. 600 minimum credit score required. Verifiable current household income exceeding 3x monthly rent required. Prior late payment of rent, service of notice, complaints from neighbors, or other evidence of poor rental history may result in denial of application. Prior bankruptcies, bills in collections, or excessive monthly debt service may result in denial of application.