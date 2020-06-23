All apartments in Kent
26462 124th Ave. SE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

26462 124th Ave. SE

26462 124th Avenue Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

26462 124th Avenue Southeast, Kent, WA 98030

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
internet access
pet friendly
~Application Pending ~
Secluded yet convenient home short drive from I-5, Hwy 18, SR 167, Kent Station and multiple Park & Rides. Walk to grocery stores and local eateries. Main floor features study room, living room, family room with gas fireplace, formal and casual dining areas, guest living quarter with powder room and a bathroom with shower. Gourmet kitchen is equipped with French door refrigerator, center island with gas cooktop and sitting area, walk-in pantry and custom cabinets with built-in oven/microwave and wine/wineglass rack. Upper level has master bedroom with walk-in closet and 5-piece master bath with jetted spa tub. Three additional bedrooms, a bonus room/office, a recreation area and a double vanities bathroom. Spacious 3-car garage and laundry/mudroom with utility sink. Beautiful front driveway and huge rear lawn. Plenty of space to live, play and entertain!

Background, criminal and credit check required at $38.95 per occupant above 18 years old. Most recent bank statement to support reserve criteria, most recent pay stubs, W-2 form from prior year and renter's insurance are required. First month's rent + $2,795 deposit + $200 non-refundable admin fee. Tenants pay all utilities and are responsible for lawn care. This is a smoke free property. Pets are welcome upon approval; additional fees may apply.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 26462 124th Ave. SE have any available units?
26462 124th Ave. SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kent, WA.
How much is rent in Kent, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kent Rent Report.
What amenities does 26462 124th Ave. SE have?
Some of 26462 124th Ave. SE's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 26462 124th Ave. SE currently offering any rent specials?
26462 124th Ave. SE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 26462 124th Ave. SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 26462 124th Ave. SE is pet friendly.
Does 26462 124th Ave. SE offer parking?
Yes, 26462 124th Ave. SE does offer parking.
Does 26462 124th Ave. SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 26462 124th Ave. SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 26462 124th Ave. SE have a pool?
No, 26462 124th Ave. SE does not have a pool.
Does 26462 124th Ave. SE have accessible units?
No, 26462 124th Ave. SE does not have accessible units.
Does 26462 124th Ave. SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 26462 124th Ave. SE has units with dishwashers.
