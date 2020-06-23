26462 124th Ave. SE

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub internet access pet friendly

~Application Pending ~

Secluded yet convenient home short drive from I-5, Hwy 18, SR 167, Kent Station and multiple Park & Rides. Walk to grocery stores and local eateries. Main floor features study room, living room, family room with gas fireplace, formal and casual dining areas, guest living quarter with powder room and a bathroom with shower. Gourmet kitchen is equipped with French door refrigerator, center island with gas cooktop and sitting area, walk-in pantry and custom cabinets with built-in oven/microwave and wine/wineglass rack. Upper level has master bedroom with walk-in closet and 5-piece master bath with jetted spa tub. Three additional bedrooms, a bonus room/office, a recreation area and a double vanities bathroom. Spacious 3-car garage and laundry/mudroom with utility sink. Beautiful front driveway and huge rear lawn. Plenty of space to live, play and entertain!



Background, criminal and credit check required at $38.95 per occupant above 18 years old. Most recent bank statement to support reserve criteria, most recent pay stubs, W-2 form from prior year and renter's insurance are required. First month's rent + $2,795 deposit + $200 non-refundable admin fee. Tenants pay all utilities and are responsible for lawn care. This is a smoke free property. Pets are welcome upon approval; additional fees may apply.