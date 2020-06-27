All apartments in Kent
Last updated October 24 2019 at 5:13 PM

26213 116th Ave SE #C-204

26213 116th Avenue Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

26213 116th Avenue Southeast, Kent, WA 98030

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
NEW PRICE!! Wonderful and SPACIOUS 3 Bedroom Condo in KENT!! - Light & bright, tucked away from traffic in a nice little community. Wood burning fireplace for the changing seasons, large patio perfect for the rest of Summer! Amenities include clubhouse, rec room, pool and spa! Washer and dryer included. Tenant pays for all utilities except garbage. 2 assigned parking spots included (1 garage plus one additional spot). No pets allowed, per HOA. Hurry and schedule a tour today! .

BEWARE OF SCAMMERS! If you see another ad for this house at a lower price or an ad that does NOT mention RentLucky Property Management, SCAMMERS have posted the other ad. If you have been dealing with a SCAMMER, please reach out to RentLucky immediately at 206-923-8727.

TIPS & TRICKS to a Successful Leasing Experience with RentLucky!

PLEASE DO NOT CALL: Visit our website at http://mywaytribe.com/showmojo to schedule a self-guided tour allowing you access, at your convenience. If this is not a self-tour property, you may reply to this ad, which emails our Touring Representative.

RESPONSE TIME: We will answer all leads in the order received, and we do our best to respond within one business day. We respond to ALL inquiries, please be patient. We have a 'no-bullying' policy, and zero tolerance for verbal abuse towards our staff.

HOW TO APPLY: Once you have toured the property and are ready to apply, visit http://mywaytribe.com/rentlucky_listings to apply online. $47 per adult over the age of 18. Each person must fill out a separate application; there are no joint applications for married persons or co-signers.

SCREENING CRITERIA: Please visit our website at http://mywaytribe.com/screening_criteria for our detailed screening criteria. We DO NOT answer screening criteria qualification questions over the phone.

PETS: No pets allowed for this property.

MOVE IN COSTS: A retainer deposit equal to one month's rent is required to take property off the market. This will be applied to your first full month's rent. Second month will be pro-rated less the move in days. Security and pet deposits are required at move in. Security deposit is equal to one month's rent.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5113133)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 26213 116th Ave SE #C-204 have any available units?
26213 116th Ave SE #C-204 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kent, WA.
How much is rent in Kent, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kent Rent Report.
What amenities does 26213 116th Ave SE #C-204 have?
Some of 26213 116th Ave SE #C-204's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 26213 116th Ave SE #C-204 currently offering any rent specials?
26213 116th Ave SE #C-204 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 26213 116th Ave SE #C-204 pet-friendly?
Yes, 26213 116th Ave SE #C-204 is pet friendly.
Does 26213 116th Ave SE #C-204 offer parking?
Yes, 26213 116th Ave SE #C-204 offers parking.
Does 26213 116th Ave SE #C-204 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 26213 116th Ave SE #C-204 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 26213 116th Ave SE #C-204 have a pool?
Yes, 26213 116th Ave SE #C-204 has a pool.
Does 26213 116th Ave SE #C-204 have accessible units?
No, 26213 116th Ave SE #C-204 does not have accessible units.
Does 26213 116th Ave SE #C-204 have units with dishwashers?
No, 26213 116th Ave SE #C-204 does not have units with dishwashers.
