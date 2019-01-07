25425 34th Pl. S.

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

Spacious 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bath with Fresh Paint in Charming Yorkshire Neighborhood - Large and well maintained home on quite dead-end street. As you enter the house you enter on the main level, to your left is a large living room, with new carpet, and straight ahead is the updated kitchen. The kitchen has a 5 burner gas stove, marble-like counter tops, new stainless fridge with updated cabinets (with lots of storage).



Upstairs is a full bathroom and three bedrooms. One of which is the master with a 3/4 bathroom attached and closet with organizer.



Downstairs could either be a bedroom with a walk-in closet or rec-room. There is also a laundry room with washer/dryer hook-up and a 3/4 bath.



This home also has a lovely backyard with a deck off the dining room and a fenced yard. This home is perfect for entertaining.



Pets are welcome on a case by case basis with an additional refundable fee, which varies depending on the size of the pet.



Located in the Yorkshire community, this home is close bus lines and several different shops and stores (Fred Meyer and Safeway); and is a quick drive from I-5, 99 and several parks. Part of the Federal Way School district.



Please contact the Property Manager at (206) 212-2244, or by email at bhiller@cbdanforth.com, to schedule a showing or with questions.



Move in funds required are first months rent and refundable security deposit. Screening fees are $40.00 per adult 18 years and older.



(RLNE2759020)