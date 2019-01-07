All apartments in Kent
Find more places like 25425 34th Pl. S..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kent, WA
/
25425 34th Pl. S.
Last updated March 17 2020 at 11:03 AM

25425 34th Pl. S.

25425 34th Place South · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kent
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

25425 34th Place South, Kent, WA 98032
West Hill North

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Spacious 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bath with Fresh Paint in Charming Yorkshire Neighborhood - Large and well maintained home on quite dead-end street. As you enter the house you enter on the main level, to your left is a large living room, with new carpet, and straight ahead is the updated kitchen. The kitchen has a 5 burner gas stove, marble-like counter tops, new stainless fridge with updated cabinets (with lots of storage).

Upstairs is a full bathroom and three bedrooms. One of which is the master with a 3/4 bathroom attached and closet with organizer.

Downstairs could either be a bedroom with a walk-in closet or rec-room. There is also a laundry room with washer/dryer hook-up and a 3/4 bath.

This home also has a lovely backyard with a deck off the dining room and a fenced yard. This home is perfect for entertaining.

Pets are welcome on a case by case basis with an additional refundable fee, which varies depending on the size of the pet.

Located in the Yorkshire community, this home is close bus lines and several different shops and stores (Fred Meyer and Safeway); and is a quick drive from I-5, 99 and several parks. Part of the Federal Way School district.

Please contact the Property Manager at (206) 212-2244, or by email at bhiller@cbdanforth.com, to schedule a showing or with questions.

Move in funds required are first months rent and refundable security deposit. Screening fees are $40.00 per adult 18 years and older.

(RLNE2759020)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25425 34th Pl. S. have any available units?
25425 34th Pl. S. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kent, WA.
How much is rent in Kent, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kent Rent Report.
What amenities does 25425 34th Pl. S. have?
Some of 25425 34th Pl. S.'s amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 25425 34th Pl. S. currently offering any rent specials?
25425 34th Pl. S. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25425 34th Pl. S. pet-friendly?
Yes, 25425 34th Pl. S. is pet friendly.
Does 25425 34th Pl. S. offer parking?
No, 25425 34th Pl. S. does not offer parking.
Does 25425 34th Pl. S. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 25425 34th Pl. S. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 25425 34th Pl. S. have a pool?
No, 25425 34th Pl. S. does not have a pool.
Does 25425 34th Pl. S. have accessible units?
No, 25425 34th Pl. S. does not have accessible units.
Does 25425 34th Pl. S. have units with dishwashers?
No, 25425 34th Pl. S. does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How to Find a Sublet
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Signature Pointe
25102 62nd Ave S
Kent, WA 98032
Chandlers Bay
1020 Central Ave N
Kent, WA 98032
Central Flats
1024 Central Ave N
Kent, WA 98031
Alvista Lake Meridian
14901 SE 272nd St
Kent, WA 98042
Arbor Chase Apartments
1615 W Smith St
Kent, WA 98032
Apex West Hill
24849 46th Ave S
Kent, WA 98032
Kently Pointe
4724 S 272nd St
Kent, WA 98032
Swiss Gables
4620 S 254th Pl
Kent, WA 98032

Similar Pages

Kent 1 BedroomsKent 2 Bedrooms
Kent Apartments with ParkingKent Pet Friendly Places
Kent Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WA
Kirkland, WALynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WA
Puyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WAMountlake Terrace, WABremerton, WASilverdale, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Lakes

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College