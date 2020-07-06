2411 S 248th St Apt D24

Amenities

on-site laundry parking recently renovated walk in closets pool clubhouse

Unit Amenities fireplace walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry parking pool

Tastefully updated 2 bedroom condo in the back of a well maintained complex. Updates include paint, kitchen cabinets, appliances, bathroom, & more. Master bedroom has large walk in closet with built ins. Full bathroom has subway & glass tile accents in the shower surround & oak vanity. Walk in laundry room with freezer & tons of shelving. Corner fireplace & dining too. Sun drenched western exposure! Community features include pool, clubhouse & RV storage. Covered parking. Near busline & airport.



(RLNE5494148)