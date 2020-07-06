All apartments in Kent
2411 S 248th St Apt D24
2411 S 248th St Apt D24

2411 South 248th Street · No Longer Available
Location

2411 South 248th Street, Kent, WA 98032
Salt Air Hills

Amenities

on-site laundry
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
fireplace
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
Tastefully updated 2 bedroom condo in the back of a well maintained complex. Updates include paint, kitchen cabinets, appliances, bathroom, & more. Master bedroom has large walk in closet with built ins. Full bathroom has subway & glass tile accents in the shower surround & oak vanity. Walk in laundry room with freezer & tons of shelving. Corner fireplace & dining too. Sun drenched western exposure! Community features include pool, clubhouse & RV storage. Covered parking. Near busline & airport.

(RLNE5494148)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2411 S 248th St Apt D24 have any available units?
2411 S 248th St Apt D24 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kent, WA.
How much is rent in Kent, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kent Rent Report.
What amenities does 2411 S 248th St Apt D24 have?
Some of 2411 S 248th St Apt D24's amenities include on-site laundry, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2411 S 248th St Apt D24 currently offering any rent specials?
2411 S 248th St Apt D24 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2411 S 248th St Apt D24 pet-friendly?
No, 2411 S 248th St Apt D24 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kent.
Does 2411 S 248th St Apt D24 offer parking?
Yes, 2411 S 248th St Apt D24 offers parking.
Does 2411 S 248th St Apt D24 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2411 S 248th St Apt D24 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2411 S 248th St Apt D24 have a pool?
Yes, 2411 S 248th St Apt D24 has a pool.
Does 2411 S 248th St Apt D24 have accessible units?
No, 2411 S 248th St Apt D24 does not have accessible units.
Does 2411 S 248th St Apt D24 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2411 S 248th St Apt D24 does not have units with dishwashers.

