All apartments in Kent
Find more places like 23613 112th Ave SE J-103.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kent, WA
/
23613 112th Ave SE J-103
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:12 PM

23613 112th Ave SE J-103

23613 112th Avenue Southeast · (206) 486-4255
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Kent
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

23613 112th Avenue Southeast, Kent, WA 98031

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 23613 112th Ave SE J-103 · Avail. Jul 1

$1,550

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 882 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
cable included
carport
Unit Amenities
cable included
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
carport
on-site laundry
parking
pool
dogs allowed
23613 112th Ave SE J-103 Available 07/01/20 2BR/2BA Condo Glossy Hardwoods, Granite Countertops, W/S/G Included!! - This spacious 2BR/2BA condo is located in Kent on the East Hill! Your new home features a very open floor plan, with glossy hardwoods, granite counter-tops, and your own washer/dryer!

Your living room is flooded with sunlight, glossy hardwoods, a beautiful fireplace, and an open kitchen with a sleek matching appliance package (glass top stove, and built in microwave) and a walk-in pantry.

Bonus: you have a super deep sink, with a cool touch-start faucet. The laundry room is conveniently located right by the kitchen, with a full sized washer & dryer. You have two large bedrooms, the first bedroom ( ~ 10x12), and down the hall is the master bedroom ( ~14x16) with a large walk-in closet, built in vanity, and cabinetry. Both bedrooms have their own designated baths, and both bathrooms are full sized! Additional features include a private patio, and your own backyard space, and access to the community pool.

Landscaping, W/S/G, and basic cable included!!! 1 car carport space and a full storage unit also included in rent!

Terms: 1st month rent of $1,550 + security deposit of $1,550 due at lease signing. No smoking. Cats and small dogs ok, with references.

Requirements:
-Income meets or exceeds 3xs the rent amount
-No felonies or misdemeanors
-No open bankruptcies
-No evictions or notices served for evictions
-Good credit

Call/text/email for a showing! This condo will go fast!

Text is the fastest way to reach me:
Liliana I. Medina
(818) 255-6037

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE3322707)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23613 112th Ave SE J-103 have any available units?
23613 112th Ave SE J-103 has a unit available for $1,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Kent, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kent Rent Report.
What amenities does 23613 112th Ave SE J-103 have?
Some of 23613 112th Ave SE J-103's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23613 112th Ave SE J-103 currently offering any rent specials?
23613 112th Ave SE J-103 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23613 112th Ave SE J-103 pet-friendly?
Yes, 23613 112th Ave SE J-103 is pet friendly.
Does 23613 112th Ave SE J-103 offer parking?
Yes, 23613 112th Ave SE J-103 does offer parking.
Does 23613 112th Ave SE J-103 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 23613 112th Ave SE J-103 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 23613 112th Ave SE J-103 have a pool?
Yes, 23613 112th Ave SE J-103 has a pool.
Does 23613 112th Ave SE J-103 have accessible units?
No, 23613 112th Ave SE J-103 does not have accessible units.
Does 23613 112th Ave SE J-103 have units with dishwashers?
No, 23613 112th Ave SE J-103 does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 23613 112th Ave SE J-103?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Alvista Lake Meridian
14901 SE 272nd St
Kent, WA 98042
CityZen Commons
10925 SE 259th St
Kent, WA 98030
Mosaic Hills Apartment Homes
10811 SE 239th Pl
Kent, WA 98031
Vibe
25220 109th Ct SE
Kent, WA 98030
Dwell at Kent Station
443 Ramsay Way
Kent, WA 98032
The Platform Apartments
420 W Smith St
Kent, WA 98032
Bryson Square
24006 108th Pl SE
Kent, WA 98030
Waterford at the Lakes
23605 62nd Ave S
Kent, WA 98032

Similar Pages

Kent 1 BedroomsKent 2 Bedrooms
Kent Apartments with ParkingKent Pet Friendly Places
Kent Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WA
Kirkland, WALynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WA
Puyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WAMountlake Terrace, WABremerton, WASilverdale, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Lakes

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity