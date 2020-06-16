Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly cable included carport

Unit Amenities cable included fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly carport on-site laundry parking pool dogs allowed

23613 112th Ave SE J-103 Available 07/01/20 2BR/2BA Condo Glossy Hardwoods, Granite Countertops, W/S/G Included!! - This spacious 2BR/2BA condo is located in Kent on the East Hill! Your new home features a very open floor plan, with glossy hardwoods, granite counter-tops, and your own washer/dryer!



Your living room is flooded with sunlight, glossy hardwoods, a beautiful fireplace, and an open kitchen with a sleek matching appliance package (glass top stove, and built in microwave) and a walk-in pantry.



Bonus: you have a super deep sink, with a cool touch-start faucet. The laundry room is conveniently located right by the kitchen, with a full sized washer & dryer. You have two large bedrooms, the first bedroom ( ~ 10x12), and down the hall is the master bedroom ( ~14x16) with a large walk-in closet, built in vanity, and cabinetry. Both bedrooms have their own designated baths, and both bathrooms are full sized! Additional features include a private patio, and your own backyard space, and access to the community pool.



Landscaping, W/S/G, and basic cable included!!! 1 car carport space and a full storage unit also included in rent!



Terms: 1st month rent of $1,550 + security deposit of $1,550 due at lease signing. No smoking. Cats and small dogs ok, with references.



Requirements:

-Income meets or exceeds 3xs the rent amount

-No felonies or misdemeanors

-No open bankruptcies

-No evictions or notices served for evictions

-Good credit



Call/text/email for a showing! This condo will go fast!



Text is the fastest way to reach me:

Liliana I. Medina

(818) 255-6037



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE3322707)