Amenities

w/d hookup recently renovated

Unit Amenities w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities

Like New, Manufactured 3bed/2bath Home For Lease! - Fully Remodeled!



Down payment is $3,590. Includes first months rent.

Utilities are not included.

Washer/Dryer Hookup



Shed in the backyard.

Located close to freeways, and Kent Station.



Please apply at:

llewellyn.appfolio.com/listings



Text or call 206-651-4439 for access and further questions.



(RLNE5449633)