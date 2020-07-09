20625 96th Ave S

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry oven refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Great Location close to the S. 212th ramp to Hwy 167. Large and spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath home with second floor loft used as a den. Light filled living room with fireplace. Galley style kitchen with gas oven, full size double door refrigerator and newer dishwasher. One bedroom on main floor with the additional 2 bedrooms on second floor. Hardwood floors throughout. Spacious laundry room with full size washer and dryer. Plenty of storage. Tenant pays all utilities of electric, water, sewer, gas and garbage. Large yard and driveway parking for 2 cars. Minutes to downtown Kent or Renton. Winco grocery store is 3 minutes drive.



Terms: 1st & $2245 security deposit. 12+ month lease. No pets, no smoking. 700+ credit score. No co-signers. renter’s insurance required. 3:1 income ratio. Must be employed and with verifiable landlord references.



Landlord will NOT accept a comprehensive reusable screening report by a consumer reporting agency.



Listed by JMW Group | Windermere Property Management