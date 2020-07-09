All apartments in Kent
20625 96th Ave S

20625 96th Way South · No Longer Available
Location

20625 96th Way South, Kent, WA 98031

Amenities

Great Location close to the S. 212th ramp to Hwy 167. Large and spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath home with second floor loft used as a den. Light filled living room with fireplace. Galley style kitchen with gas oven, full size double door refrigerator and newer dishwasher. One bedroom on main floor with the additional 2 bedrooms on second floor. Hardwood floors throughout. Spacious laundry room with full size washer and dryer. Plenty of storage. Tenant pays all utilities of electric, water, sewer, gas and garbage. Large yard and driveway parking for 2 cars. Minutes to downtown Kent or Renton. Winco grocery store is 3 minutes drive.

Terms: 1st & $2245 security deposit. 12+ month lease. No pets, no smoking. 700+ credit score. No co-signers. renter’s insurance required. 3:1 income ratio. Must be employed and with verifiable landlord references.

Landlord will NOT accept a comprehensive reusable screening report by a consumer reporting agency.

Listed by JMW Group | Windermere Property Management

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

