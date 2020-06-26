All apartments in Kent
Find more places like 20150 110th Pl SE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kent, WA
/
20150 110th Pl SE
Last updated May 30 2019 at 10:35 AM

20150 110th Pl SE

20150 110th Place Southeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kent
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

20150 110th Place Southeast, Kent, WA 98031

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Available 06/21/19 NEWER Kent home with AC - Property Id: 124951

DO NOT CALL AGENT, GO TO OPEN HOUSE SUNDAY 1-4.Fantastic Kent Schools and Long Term rental available, 1-3 years. Beautiful west-facing craftsman style home in Villa Real. Home features 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths, plenty of natural lighting, hardwood floors, lush carpeting, larger windows + more! Beautiful appliances w/ washer & dryer, energy efficient central A/C, security system and custom-made shed. Community features private park, walking trail at greenbelt, steps to Panther Lake. Minutes, to I-405 and I-5.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/124951
Property Id 124951

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4918906)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20150 110th Pl SE have any available units?
20150 110th Pl SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kent, WA.
How much is rent in Kent, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kent Rent Report.
What amenities does 20150 110th Pl SE have?
Some of 20150 110th Pl SE's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20150 110th Pl SE currently offering any rent specials?
20150 110th Pl SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20150 110th Pl SE pet-friendly?
No, 20150 110th Pl SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kent.
Does 20150 110th Pl SE offer parking?
No, 20150 110th Pl SE does not offer parking.
Does 20150 110th Pl SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 20150 110th Pl SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 20150 110th Pl SE have a pool?
No, 20150 110th Pl SE does not have a pool.
Does 20150 110th Pl SE have accessible units?
No, 20150 110th Pl SE does not have accessible units.
Does 20150 110th Pl SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20150 110th Pl SE has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Alvista Lake Meridian
14901 SE 272nd St
Kent, WA 98042
Island Park
23529 60th Ave S
Kent, WA 98032
Meridian Garden
13101 SE 240th St
Kent, WA 98031
The Row
25426 98th Ave S
Kent, WA 98030
Swiss Gables
4620 S 254th Pl
Kent, WA 98032
Alvista 240
24028 110th Pl SE
Kent, WA 98030
Ridgegate Apartments
24808 100th Pl SE
Kent, WA 98030
Waterford at the Lakes
23605 62nd Ave S
Kent, WA 98032

Similar Pages

Kent 1 BedroomsKent 2 Bedrooms
Kent Apartments with ParkingKent Pet Friendly Places
Kent Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WA
Kirkland, WALynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WA
Puyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WAMountlake Terrace, WABremerton, WASilverdale, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Lakes

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College