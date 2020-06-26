20150 110th Pl SE

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities

Available 06/21/19 NEWER Kent home with AC - Property Id: 124951



DO NOT CALL AGENT, GO TO OPEN HOUSE SUNDAY 1-4.Fantastic Kent Schools and Long Term rental available, 1-3 years. Beautiful west-facing craftsman style home in Villa Real. Home features 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths, plenty of natural lighting, hardwood floors, lush carpeting, larger windows + more! Beautiful appliances w/ washer & dryer, energy efficient central A/C, security system and custom-made shed. Community features private park, walking trail at greenbelt, steps to Panther Lake. Minutes, to I-405 and I-5.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/124951

Property Id 124951



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4918906)