20150 110th Pl SE

Amenities
Available 06/21/19 NEWER Kent home with AC - Property Id: 124951
DO NOT CALL AGENT, GO TO OPEN HOUSE SUNDAY 1-4.Fantastic Kent Schools and Long Term rental available, 1-3 years. Beautiful west-facing craftsman style home in Villa Real. Home features 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths, plenty of natural lighting, hardwood floors, lush carpeting, larger windows + more! Beautiful appliances w/ washer & dryer, energy efficient central A/C, security system and custom-made shed. Community features private park, walking trail at greenbelt, steps to Panther Lake. Minutes, to I-405 and I-5.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/124951
Property Id 124951
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4918906)