All apartments in Kent
Find more places like 20124 - 105th Avenue SE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kent, WA
/
20124 - 105th Avenue SE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

20124 - 105th Avenue SE

20124 105th Avenue Southeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kent
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

20124 105th Avenue Southeast, Kent, WA 98031

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
coffee bar
parking
garage
- - For questions please call or text: (206)577-0831
- Professionally Managed by Real Property Associates
- Newly Renovated home with attached garage
- Bright bedrooms with large windows and spacious closets
- Fabulous location in the heart of Kent, minutes from the freeway
- Quiet and private community with ample parking
- Walk to coffee shops, restaurants, shopping, express bus lines and parks
- Video Tour Coming Soon!

To Schedule a Tour Link: https://showmojo.com/l/e7bd8a0091

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4364024)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20124 - 105th Avenue SE have any available units?
20124 - 105th Avenue SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kent, WA.
How much is rent in Kent, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kent Rent Report.
Is 20124 - 105th Avenue SE currently offering any rent specials?
20124 - 105th Avenue SE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20124 - 105th Avenue SE pet-friendly?
No, 20124 - 105th Avenue SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kent.
Does 20124 - 105th Avenue SE offer parking?
Yes, 20124 - 105th Avenue SE does offer parking.
Does 20124 - 105th Avenue SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20124 - 105th Avenue SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20124 - 105th Avenue SE have a pool?
No, 20124 - 105th Avenue SE does not have a pool.
Does 20124 - 105th Avenue SE have accessible units?
No, 20124 - 105th Avenue SE does not have accessible units.
Does 20124 - 105th Avenue SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 20124 - 105th Avenue SE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 20124 - 105th Avenue SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 20124 - 105th Avenue SE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Water's Edge
6305 S 238th Pl
Kent, WA 98032
The Row
25426 98th Ave S
Kent, WA 98030
The Pines at Canyon Station
9626 S 252nd St
Kent, WA 98030
Timber Heights
4822 South 252nd Place
Kent, WA 98032
Village of Newport
2500 S 272nd St
Kent, WA 98032
Knol Apartments
11239 Southeast 260th Street
Kent, WA 98030
Bryson Square
24006 108th Pl SE
Kent, WA 98030
Alvista 240
24028 110th Pl SE
Kent, WA 98030

Similar Pages

Kent 1 BedroomsKent 2 Bedrooms
Kent Apartments with ParkingKent Pet Friendly Places
Kent Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WA
Kirkland, WALynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WA
Puyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WAMountlake Terrace, WABremerton, WASilverdale, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Lakes

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College