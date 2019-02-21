20124 - 105th Avenue SE

Amenities

garage recently renovated coffee bar

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities coffee bar parking garage

- - For questions please call or text: (206)577-0831

- Professionally Managed by Real Property Associates

- Newly Renovated home with attached garage

- Bright bedrooms with large windows and spacious closets

- Fabulous location in the heart of Kent, minutes from the freeway

- Quiet and private community with ample parking

- Walk to coffee shops, restaurants, shopping, express bus lines and parks

- Video Tour Coming Soon!



To Schedule a Tour Link: https://showmojo.com/l/e7bd8a0091



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4364024)