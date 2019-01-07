19607 122nd PL SE

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Corner lot Kent Home for Lease - Available now. Gorgeous corner lot rambler on cul-de-sac road. Laminate flooring- newer paint. Large bright family room with slider access to covered back patio. Fenced yard with raised garden beds. Open light living room, full kitchen. 2 cr attached garage with storage space and laundry room with sink and washer dryer hook ups. Full bathroom with jack and jill door to hall way and master bedroom. No smoking, no pets. 18 month minimum term. First and refundable deposit. Please contact agent.



No Pets Allowed



