Home
/
Kent, WA
/
19607 122nd PL SE
Last updated October 26 2019 at 9:47 AM

19607 122nd PL SE

19607 122nd Pl SE · No Longer Available
Location

19607 122nd Pl SE, Kent, WA 98031

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Corner lot Kent Home for Lease - Available now. Gorgeous corner lot rambler on cul-de-sac road. Laminate flooring- newer paint. Large bright family room with slider access to covered back patio. Fenced yard with raised garden beds. Open light living room, full kitchen. 2 cr attached garage with storage space and laundry room with sink and washer dryer hook ups. Full bathroom with jack and jill door to hall way and master bedroom. No smoking, no pets. 18 month minimum term. First and refundable deposit. Please contact agent.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5224803)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19607 122nd PL SE have any available units?
19607 122nd PL SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kent, WA.
How much is rent in Kent, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kent Rent Report.
Is 19607 122nd PL SE currently offering any rent specials?
19607 122nd PL SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19607 122nd PL SE pet-friendly?
No, 19607 122nd PL SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kent.
Does 19607 122nd PL SE offer parking?
Yes, 19607 122nd PL SE offers parking.
Does 19607 122nd PL SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19607 122nd PL SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19607 122nd PL SE have a pool?
No, 19607 122nd PL SE does not have a pool.
Does 19607 122nd PL SE have accessible units?
No, 19607 122nd PL SE does not have accessible units.
Does 19607 122nd PL SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 19607 122nd PL SE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 19607 122nd PL SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 19607 122nd PL SE does not have units with air conditioning.

