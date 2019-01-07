19375 114th Plaza South East

Amenities

Beautiful 4BR 2.5 BA presented by Shanan O'Driscoll Hedges of Renters Warehouse. Modern kitchen with island, stainless steel appliances, beautiful wood cabinets and open concept and 9ft ceilings. Master bedroom has a large master bathroom including a large walk in closet. MOVE IN COSTS: $45 per adult application fee, 1st month's rent, security deposit equal to a month's rent, one time $157 admin/setup fee and pet deposit if applicable. Monthly rent is $2300 + $7 processing fee. 600 credit score required. Collections, excessive monthly debt service, or other credit issues may result in denial. Verifiable current household monthly income exceeding 3 times monthly rent. Prior evictions, service of notice, late payment of rent or other evidence of poor rental history may result in denial of application. Appointments are available by contacting Shanan O'Driscoll Hedges at 253-336-7681 (text ok). *Pets negotiable with deposit Application on our website www.renterswarehouse.com/seattle