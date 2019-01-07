All apartments in Kent
19375 114th Plaza South East

19375 114th Pl SE · No Longer Available
Location

19375 114th Pl SE, Kent, WA 98031

Amenities

Unit Amenities
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Beautiful 4BR 2.5 BA presented by Shanan O'Driscoll Hedges of Renters Warehouse. Modern kitchen with island, stainless steel appliances, beautiful wood cabinets and open concept and 9ft ceilings. Master bedroom has a large master bathroom including a large walk in closet. MOVE IN COSTS: $45 per adult application fee, 1st month's rent, security deposit equal to a month's rent, one time $157 admin/setup fee and pet deposit if applicable. Monthly rent is $2300 + $7 processing fee. 600 credit score required. Collections, excessive monthly debt service, or other credit issues may result in denial. Verifiable current household monthly income exceeding 3 times monthly rent. Prior evictions, service of notice, late payment of rent or other evidence of poor rental history may result in denial of application. Appointments are available by contacting Shanan O'Driscoll Hedges at 253-336-7681 (text ok). *Pets negotiable with deposit Application on our website www.renterswarehouse.com/seattle

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19375 114th Plaza South East have any available units?
19375 114th Plaza South East doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kent, WA.
How much is rent in Kent, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kent Rent Report.
What amenities does 19375 114th Plaza South East have?
Some of 19375 114th Plaza South East's amenities include pet friendly, stainless steel, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19375 114th Plaza South East currently offering any rent specials?
19375 114th Plaza South East isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19375 114th Plaza South East pet-friendly?
Yes, 19375 114th Plaza South East is pet friendly.
Does 19375 114th Plaza South East offer parking?
No, 19375 114th Plaza South East does not offer parking.
Does 19375 114th Plaza South East have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19375 114th Plaza South East does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19375 114th Plaza South East have a pool?
No, 19375 114th Plaza South East does not have a pool.
Does 19375 114th Plaza South East have accessible units?
No, 19375 114th Plaza South East does not have accessible units.
Does 19375 114th Plaza South East have units with dishwashers?
No, 19375 114th Plaza South East does not have units with dishwashers.
