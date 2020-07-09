All apartments in Kent
Find more places like 14717 SE 274th Ct.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kent, WA
/
14717 SE 274th Ct
Last updated May 9 2020 at 10:39 AM

14717 SE 274th Ct

14717 Southeast 274th Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kent
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

14717 Southeast 274th Court, Kent, WA 98042

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Spacious Remodeled Split-level Located in Quiet Cul-de-sac - This lovely home features beautiful BrazilianTeak flooring throughout the upstairs entry, hall, living and dining rooms, kitchen and informal eating area.The light and bright living room with cathedral ceilings, skylights and pellet brick fireplace with seating opens to the formal dining room. The remodeled, fully equipped kitchen has tile counter tops, tons of maple cupboards, recessed lighting and a stainless steel side by side refrigerator with water and ice. The large breakfast informal eating area, off the kitchen is surrounded by large windows overlooking the back garden. From here the slider leads to the entertainment sized deck. There is one full and two three quarter bathrooms, all beautifully remodeled using tile and maple. The master shower even has a skylight. Downstaris you will find a very large bonus room with a slider opening to the covered patio. Two extra rooms, one with a closet, could be the forth bedroom, the other would make a great craft room or possible den. The remodeled utility room has tons of cupboards and soaking sink. Two car garage with remotes. Fully fenced back yard, backs up to acreage giving privacy.

Pets are on case by case basis with owner approval.

Rental Requirements:
Minimum Credit Score 600
Minimum Income 3x's Rent

Property Mgr: Dmitry Yusim
Property Status: Available 05/01/2020

#2097

(RLNE5763061)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14717 SE 274th Ct have any available units?
14717 SE 274th Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kent, WA.
How much is rent in Kent, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kent Rent Report.
What amenities does 14717 SE 274th Ct have?
Some of 14717 SE 274th Ct's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14717 SE 274th Ct currently offering any rent specials?
14717 SE 274th Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14717 SE 274th Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 14717 SE 274th Ct is pet friendly.
Does 14717 SE 274th Ct offer parking?
Yes, 14717 SE 274th Ct offers parking.
Does 14717 SE 274th Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14717 SE 274th Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14717 SE 274th Ct have a pool?
No, 14717 SE 274th Ct does not have a pool.
Does 14717 SE 274th Ct have accessible units?
No, 14717 SE 274th Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 14717 SE 274th Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 14717 SE 274th Ct does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Signature Pointe
25102 62nd Ave S
Kent, WA 98032
The Atrium On James
6248 S 242nd Pl
Kent, WA 98032
Alvista Lake Meridian
14901 SE 272nd St
Kent, WA 98042
Island Park
23529 60th Ave S
Kent, WA 98032
Kently Pointe
4724 S 272nd St
Kent, WA 98032
Skyview 3322
3322 S 222nd Pl
Kent, WA 98032
The Platform Apartments
420 W Smith St
Kent, WA 98032
Swiss Gables
4620 S 254th Pl
Kent, WA 98032

Similar Pages

Kent 1 BedroomsKent 2 Bedrooms
Kent Apartments with ParkingKent Pet Friendly Places
Kent Studio ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WA
Kirkland, WALynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WA
Puyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WAMountlake Terrace, WABremerton, WASilverdale, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Lakes

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College