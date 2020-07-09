14717 SE 274th Ct

Amenities

Spacious Remodeled Split-level Located in Quiet Cul-de-sac - This lovely home features beautiful BrazilianTeak flooring throughout the upstairs entry, hall, living and dining rooms, kitchen and informal eating area.The light and bright living room with cathedral ceilings, skylights and pellet brick fireplace with seating opens to the formal dining room. The remodeled, fully equipped kitchen has tile counter tops, tons of maple cupboards, recessed lighting and a stainless steel side by side refrigerator with water and ice. The large breakfast informal eating area, off the kitchen is surrounded by large windows overlooking the back garden. From here the slider leads to the entertainment sized deck. There is one full and two three quarter bathrooms, all beautifully remodeled using tile and maple. The master shower even has a skylight. Downstaris you will find a very large bonus room with a slider opening to the covered patio. Two extra rooms, one with a closet, could be the forth bedroom, the other would make a great craft room or possible den. The remodeled utility room has tons of cupboards and soaking sink. Two car garage with remotes. Fully fenced back yard, backs up to acreage giving privacy.



Pets are on case by case basis with owner approval.



Rental Requirements:

Minimum Credit Score 600

Minimum Income 3x's Rent



Property Mgr: Dmitry Yusim

Property Status: Available 05/01/2020



