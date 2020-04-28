All apartments in Kent
Last updated May 29 2020 at 8:54 PM

14022 Southeast 281st Place

14022 Southeast 281st Place · (206) 203-5493
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

14022 Southeast 281st Place, Kent, WA 98042

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,950

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 3010 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Make yourself at home at this charming 4 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home located in Kent! This spacious home features an welcoming kitchen that opens to the bright and spacious living room. Available mid-May.. Don't miss this opportunity to make this home yours. Contact our leasing agent for more information!

We care about your health and safety as well as the community during the COVID-19 crisis. Even when using a self-showing option, please comply with all local directives and orders aimed at reducing exposure. When touring any home, please take necessary precautions with frequently touched surfaces and objects (for example, counters, light switches, doorknobs and cabinet handles) to help reduce the potential spread of COVID-19, per measures recommended at www.cdc.gov. Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.
The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14022 Southeast 281st Place have any available units?
14022 Southeast 281st Place has a unit available for $2,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Kent, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kent Rent Report.
Is 14022 Southeast 281st Place currently offering any rent specials?
14022 Southeast 281st Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14022 Southeast 281st Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 14022 Southeast 281st Place is pet friendly.
Does 14022 Southeast 281st Place offer parking?
No, 14022 Southeast 281st Place does not offer parking.
Does 14022 Southeast 281st Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14022 Southeast 281st Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14022 Southeast 281st Place have a pool?
No, 14022 Southeast 281st Place does not have a pool.
Does 14022 Southeast 281st Place have accessible units?
No, 14022 Southeast 281st Place does not have accessible units.
Does 14022 Southeast 281st Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 14022 Southeast 281st Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14022 Southeast 281st Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 14022 Southeast 281st Place does not have units with air conditioning.
