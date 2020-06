Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court

Available now! Very open and spacious home on corner lot. All appliances including washer and dryer provided. Huge kitchen with lots of cupboards and large pantry. Master bedroom features 5 piece bathroom, large soaking tub, dual sink vanity. Large loft are upstairs. Gas fireplace, gas heat. House is well maintained and the neighborhood features three community parks and a basketball court. No pets.