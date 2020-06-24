All apartments in Kent
Find more places like 13111 SE 282nd Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kent, WA
/
13111 SE 282nd Way
Last updated March 31 2019 at 10:04 AM

13111 SE 282nd Way

13111 Southeast 282nd Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kent
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

13111 Southeast 282nd Way, Kent, WA 98030

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
fire pit
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
- Must see two car garage home in this quiet residential neighborhood. This home has two skylights that add additional natural light. The home features vaulted ceilings and gas FP in the living room, kitchen with island counter and bay windows in the dining area. The lower level has a family room with slider leading to the backyard, powder room and W/D. The upstairs features a master bedroom with vaulted ceilings, bath and slider leading out to the deck. There are two additional bedrooms and a full bath on this level. The backyard is fully fenced with a fire pit. There is also space for RV parking on the side of the house. Pets upon approval and additional fee.

First month's rent, security deposit (one months rent), $200 admin fee.

To view this house and others, visit website:
www.rpmeclipse.com/houses-rent

Qualifications: 650 credit score, no evictions, no felonies against person or property in the last 5 years, $6,300 monthly income and good rental history (on-time payments and no violations).

(RLNE4764379)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13111 SE 282nd Way have any available units?
13111 SE 282nd Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kent, WA.
How much is rent in Kent, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kent Rent Report.
What amenities does 13111 SE 282nd Way have?
Some of 13111 SE 282nd Way's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13111 SE 282nd Way currently offering any rent specials?
13111 SE 282nd Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13111 SE 282nd Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 13111 SE 282nd Way is pet friendly.
Does 13111 SE 282nd Way offer parking?
Yes, 13111 SE 282nd Way offers parking.
Does 13111 SE 282nd Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13111 SE 282nd Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13111 SE 282nd Way have a pool?
No, 13111 SE 282nd Way does not have a pool.
Does 13111 SE 282nd Way have accessible units?
No, 13111 SE 282nd Way does not have accessible units.
Does 13111 SE 282nd Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 13111 SE 282nd Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How to Move Cross Country
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Atrium On James
6248 S 242nd Pl
Kent, WA 98032
Vibe
25220 109th Ct SE
Kent, WA 98030
Skyview 3322
3322 S 222nd Pl
Kent, WA 98032
Meridian Garden
13101 SE 240th St
Kent, WA 98031
Swiss Gables
4620 S 254th Pl
Kent, WA 98032
The Lighthouse
10710 SE 256th St.
Kent, WA 98030
Bryson Square
24006 108th Pl SE
Kent, WA 98030
Waterford at the Lakes
23605 62nd Ave S
Kent, WA 98032

Similar Pages

Kent 1 BedroomsKent 2 Bedrooms
Kent Apartments with ParkingKent Pet Friendly Places
Kent Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WA
Kirkland, WALynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WA
Puyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WAMountlake Terrace, WABremerton, WASilverdale, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Lakes

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College