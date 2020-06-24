13111 SE 282nd Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities fire pit parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

- Must see two car garage home in this quiet residential neighborhood. This home has two skylights that add additional natural light. The home features vaulted ceilings and gas FP in the living room, kitchen with island counter and bay windows in the dining area. The lower level has a family room with slider leading to the backyard, powder room and W/D. The upstairs features a master bedroom with vaulted ceilings, bath and slider leading out to the deck. There are two additional bedrooms and a full bath on this level. The backyard is fully fenced with a fire pit. There is also space for RV parking on the side of the house. Pets upon approval and additional fee.



First month's rent, security deposit (one months rent), $200 admin fee.



Qualifications: 650 credit score, no evictions, no felonies against person or property in the last 5 years, $6,300 monthly income and good rental history (on-time payments and no violations).



