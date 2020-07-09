Amenities

11205 SE 226th St Available 01/01/20 Kent East hill - Clean and comfortable 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom corner lot w/2 car garage & 2 parking spaces. AC! - Welcome home to this corner lot mobile home located in Kenton Firs community. The two bedroom, two bathroom mobile home that is light and bright, perfect for someone coming out of an apartment - tired of having neighbors on top of you?

The nice size living and dining room area invite you in as you enter the home. A good size kitchen with all appliances. The laundry area with washer/dryer hookups. Master bedroom with double closets and a full bathroom. The 2nd bedroom and main bathroom are roomy. Covered front and rear patio areas for BBQ's and enjoying the yard/flower beds. A large two car garage and two parking spaces in the driveway. The rent includes reasonable usage of the garbage service only. Resident pays all other utilities. Sorry NO smoking. Pets are not preferred but excepted on a case by case basis. Please drive by first and then call Misty for a private showing at 206.841.8527 or Reilly at 253-590-9591 or Dawnette at 253-261-7154.



Terms are 1st & Deposit to move in; Pets not preferred but excepted on a Case by Case basis with an additional deposit. Sorry No Smoking. 40.00 app fee per adult to apply. Apply online at wpmsouth.com. 12 month lease.



Please note that if you apply online the application fee is charged immediately and is non-refundable. Do not apply until you have seen the property and have spoken with me directly. Please drive by first and then call Heather 206-841-8527 to schedule a showing



Dawnette Fletcher, Property Manager

Windermere Property Management/WPM South, L.L.C. VERDI Group

13106 SE 240th St Suite 200, Kent WA 98031

Office Phone: 253-638-9811

Leasing Cell (Misty): 206-841-8527

Leasing Cell (Reilly): 253-590-9591

dawnettefletcher@windermere.com

www.wpmsouth.com

http://dawnette.mywindermere.com/



