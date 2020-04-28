11130 SE 208th Street K-203

Amenities

Windsong Arbor Condominiums - Embrace condo living in this lovely 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom located in the desired Wind Song Arbor Community. Make this gated community your home, where security is not an issue.



This upper unit is light and bright, with a great room design featuring kitchen with eating bar, dining area and vaulted ceilings in the living room. Cozy up to the gas fireplace which includes a thermostat for customized settings.



Did I mention the water, sewer, garbage and GAS are included in rent?



Enjoy a spacious master suite with a dual sink master bath, and wide shower for easy access. All appliances are included, along with full size washer and dryer. Nice storage closet on entry patio, and screen on front door for a cool breeze at night.



The association has available a cabana, exercise room, sport court and nice play area for children. Condo is close to schools, shopping and is on a bus route. This unit includes a one car garage and an assigned covered parking space conveniently located right next to it.



Terms: First month rent and security deposit. Proof of Rental Insurance is required. Sorry, no pets or smoking allowed. Contact Shelly Tarica at (206) 914-4447 or starica@wpmsouth.com for details and an appointment to view.



Do not apply until you have seen/driven by property and have spoken with me directly to schedule a viewing.The home is occupied. Please do not approach the house.



Application accessible at www.wpmsouth.com with $40.00 per adult application fee. Please note that if you apply online the $40.00 application fee is charged immediately and is non-refundable.



No Pets Allowed



