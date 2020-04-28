All apartments in Kent
Find more places like 11130 SE 208th Street K-203.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kent, WA
/
11130 SE 208th Street K-203
Last updated August 24 2019 at 11:26 AM

11130 SE 208th Street K-203

11130 Southeast 208th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kent
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

11130 Southeast 208th Street, Kent, WA 98031

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
gym
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
gym
parking
garage
Windsong Arbor Condominiums - Embrace condo living in this lovely 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom located in the desired Wind Song Arbor Community. Make this gated community your home, where security is not an issue.

This upper unit is light and bright, with a great room design featuring kitchen with eating bar, dining area and vaulted ceilings in the living room. Cozy up to the gas fireplace which includes a thermostat for customized settings.

Did I mention the water, sewer, garbage and GAS are included in rent?

Enjoy a spacious master suite with a dual sink master bath, and wide shower for easy access. All appliances are included, along with full size washer and dryer. Nice storage closet on entry patio, and screen on front door for a cool breeze at night.

The association has available a cabana, exercise room, sport court and nice play area for children. Condo is close to schools, shopping and is on a bus route. This unit includes a one car garage and an assigned covered parking space conveniently located right next to it.

Terms: First month rent and security deposit. Proof of Rental Insurance is required. Sorry, no pets or smoking allowed. Contact Shelly Tarica at (206) 914-4447 or starica@wpmsouth.com for details and an appointment to view.

Do not apply until you have seen/driven by property and have spoken with me directly to schedule a viewing.The home is occupied. Please do not approach the house.

Application accessible at www.wpmsouth.com with $40.00 per adult application fee. Please note that if you apply online the $40.00 application fee is charged immediately and is non-refundable.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2436400)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11130 SE 208th Street K-203 have any available units?
11130 SE 208th Street K-203 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kent, WA.
How much is rent in Kent, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kent Rent Report.
What amenities does 11130 SE 208th Street K-203 have?
Some of 11130 SE 208th Street K-203's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11130 SE 208th Street K-203 currently offering any rent specials?
11130 SE 208th Street K-203 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11130 SE 208th Street K-203 pet-friendly?
No, 11130 SE 208th Street K-203 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kent.
Does 11130 SE 208th Street K-203 offer parking?
Yes, 11130 SE 208th Street K-203 offers parking.
Does 11130 SE 208th Street K-203 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11130 SE 208th Street K-203 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11130 SE 208th Street K-203 have a pool?
No, 11130 SE 208th Street K-203 does not have a pool.
Does 11130 SE 208th Street K-203 have accessible units?
No, 11130 SE 208th Street K-203 does not have accessible units.
Does 11130 SE 208th Street K-203 have units with dishwashers?
No, 11130 SE 208th Street K-203 does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Chandlers Bay
1020 Central Ave N
Kent, WA 98032
Sterling Ridge
11328 SE Kent Kangley Rd
Kent, WA 98030
Alvista Lake Meridian
14901 SE 272nd St
Kent, WA 98042
Kently Pointe
4724 S 272nd St
Kent, WA 98032
Meridian Garden
13101 SE 240th St
Kent, WA 98031
The Pines at Canyon Station
9626 S 252nd St
Kent, WA 98030
Village of Newport
2500 S 272nd St
Kent, WA 98032
Ridgegate Apartments
24808 100th Pl SE
Kent, WA 98030

Similar Pages

Kent 1 BedroomsKent 2 Bedrooms
Kent Apartments with ParkingKent Pet Friendly Places
Kent Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WA
Kirkland, WALynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WA
Puyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WAMountlake Terrace, WABremerton, WASilverdale, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Lakes

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College