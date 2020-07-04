Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

10910 SE 220th Pl. Available 02/15/20 Application Approved - Comfortable Home located Kent's East Hill - Application Approved - Well Maintained three bedroom two and a half bath home will be available mid February for move in. Spacious Living area, separate dining area. All three bedroom upstairs. Master bedroom with private master bath and walk in closet. Spacious Bonus room downstairs.



Slider door from dining room opens to the backyard. The backyard features: Two good - sized patios for play and entertainment. The yard is well maintained with mature landscaping. Over-sized garage, and Washer and Dryer for tenant use.



Property is close to conveniences; grocery stores, transit and Kent Station.

Terms: First month's rent $2,350.00 and deposit $2,400.00; Application fee of $40 per person over the age of 18. Owner prefers No pets. Sorry No Smoking. Please contact Jackie Kleebauer at 206-418-8863 to schedule a showing.



**Please note that if you apply online, the $40 per adult 18 and over application fee is charged immediately and is non-refundable. Do not apply until you have seen the property and have spoken with me directly



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3293973)