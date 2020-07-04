All apartments in Kent
Find more places like 10910 SE 220th Pl..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kent, WA
/
10910 SE 220th Pl.
Last updated January 31 2020 at 11:14 AM

10910 SE 220th Pl.

10910 Southeast 220th Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kent
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

10910 Southeast 220th Place, Kent, WA 98031

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
10910 SE 220th Pl. Available 02/15/20 Application Approved - Comfortable Home located Kent's East Hill - Application Approved - Well Maintained three bedroom two and a half bath home will be available mid February for move in. Spacious Living area, separate dining area. All three bedroom upstairs. Master bedroom with private master bath and walk in closet. Spacious Bonus room downstairs.

Slider door from dining room opens to the backyard. The backyard features: Two good - sized patios for play and entertainment. The yard is well maintained with mature landscaping. Over-sized garage, and Washer and Dryer for tenant use.

Property is close to conveniences; grocery stores, transit and Kent Station.
Terms: First month's rent $2,350.00 and deposit $2,400.00; Application fee of $40 per person over the age of 18. Owner prefers No pets. Sorry No Smoking. Please contact Jackie Kleebauer at 206-418-8863 to schedule a showing.

**Please note that if you apply online, the $40 per adult 18 and over application fee is charged immediately and is non-refundable. Do not apply until you have seen the property and have spoken with me directly

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3293973)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10910 SE 220th Pl. have any available units?
10910 SE 220th Pl. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kent, WA.
How much is rent in Kent, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kent Rent Report.
What amenities does 10910 SE 220th Pl. have?
Some of 10910 SE 220th Pl.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10910 SE 220th Pl. currently offering any rent specials?
10910 SE 220th Pl. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10910 SE 220th Pl. pet-friendly?
No, 10910 SE 220th Pl. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kent.
Does 10910 SE 220th Pl. offer parking?
Yes, 10910 SE 220th Pl. offers parking.
Does 10910 SE 220th Pl. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10910 SE 220th Pl. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10910 SE 220th Pl. have a pool?
No, 10910 SE 220th Pl. does not have a pool.
Does 10910 SE 220th Pl. have accessible units?
No, 10910 SE 220th Pl. does not have accessible units.
Does 10910 SE 220th Pl. have units with dishwashers?
No, 10910 SE 220th Pl. does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Central Flats
1024 Central Ave N
Kent, WA 98031
CityZen Commons
10925 SE 259th St
Kent, WA 98030
Mosaic Hills Apartment Homes
10811 SE 239th Pl
Kent, WA 98031
Island Park
23529 60th Ave S
Kent, WA 98032
Meridian Garden
13101 SE 240th St
Kent, WA 98031
The Pines at Canyon Station
9626 S 252nd St
Kent, WA 98030
Swiss Gables
4620 S 254th Pl
Kent, WA 98032
Timber Heights
4822 South 252nd Place
Kent, WA 98032

Similar Pages

Kent 1 BedroomsKent 2 Bedrooms
Kent Apartments with ParkingKent Pet Friendly Places
Kent Studio ApartmentsKing County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WA
Kirkland, WALynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WA
Puyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WAMountlake Terrace, WABremerton, WASilverdale, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Lakes

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College