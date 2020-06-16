Amenities

7813 W. 6th Ave. Available 07/06/20 7813 W 6th Ave - Built 2006, single story, 2 bedrooms both w/ walk-in closets, 2 full bathrooms, laundry area w/ washer / dryer, kitchen includes refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, & microwave, Great room w/ gas fireplace, direct access into 2-car garage w/ garage opener, UGS, partially fenced backyard that backs up to park & has gate for park access, private patio w/ beautiful view of the park! NO PETS PLEASE. For school boundary information, please check the Community Info section of the Crown Property Management website at www.crownpropertymanagement.com. For more information, please call (509) 735-0165.



