Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:13 PM

7813 W. 6th Ave.

7813 West 6th Avenue · (509) 735-0165 ext. 0000
Location

7813 West 6th Avenue, Kennewick, WA 99336

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 7813 W. 6th Ave. · Avail. Jul 6

$1,425

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1152 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
7813 W. 6th Ave. Available 07/06/20 7813 W 6th Ave - Built 2006, single story, 2 bedrooms both w/ walk-in closets, 2 full bathrooms, laundry area w/ washer / dryer, kitchen includes refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, & microwave, Great room w/ gas fireplace, direct access into 2-car garage w/ garage opener, UGS, partially fenced backyard that backs up to park & has gate for park access, private patio w/ beautiful view of the park! NO PETS PLEASE. For school boundary information, please check the Community Info section of the Crown Property Management website at www.crownpropertymanagement.com. For more information, please call (509) 735-0165.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4013039)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7813 W. 6th Ave. have any available units?
7813 W. 6th Ave. has a unit available for $1,425 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7813 W. 6th Ave. have?
Some of 7813 W. 6th Ave.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7813 W. 6th Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
7813 W. 6th Ave. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7813 W. 6th Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 7813 W. 6th Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kennewick.
Does 7813 W. 6th Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 7813 W. 6th Ave. does offer parking.
Does 7813 W. 6th Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7813 W. 6th Ave. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7813 W. 6th Ave. have a pool?
No, 7813 W. 6th Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 7813 W. 6th Ave. have accessible units?
No, 7813 W. 6th Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 7813 W. 6th Ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7813 W. 6th Ave. has units with dishwashers.
Does 7813 W. 6th Ave. have units with air conditioning?
No, 7813 W. 6th Ave. does not have units with air conditioning.
