Seasons on 4th Avenue

Lease Length: 6-7 months, 10-23 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: 50 per applicant
Deposit: $250
Pets Allowed: cats, birds, dogs, fish, lizards
Dogs
deposit: $250
fee: $250
limit: 2
rent: $25
restrictions: 45 Pounds
Cats
deposit: $250
fee: $250
limit: 2
rent: $15
Parking Details: Parking Lot;Garage.