Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:52 AM

Seasons on 4th Avenue

8180 W 4th Ave · (509) 215-2677
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

8180 W 4th Ave, Kennewick, WA 99336

Price and availability

VERIFIED 22 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 8180 W. 4th Avenue · Avail. Jul 18

$1,450

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1267 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 8180 W. 4th Avenue · Avail. Jul 24

$1,675

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1233 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Seasons on 4th Avenue.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
patio / balcony
bathtub
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
ice maker
oven
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
car wash area
courtyard
24hr gym
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
accessible
business center
clubhouse
conference room
online portal
package receiving

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-7 months, 10-23 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: 50 per applicant
Deposit: $250
Pets Allowed: cats, birds, dogs, fish, lizards
Dogs
deposit: $250
fee: $250
limit: 2
rent: $25
restrictions: 45 Pounds
Cats
deposit: $250
fee: $250
limit: 2
rent: $15
Parking Details: Parking Lot;Garage.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Seasons on 4th Avenue have any available units?
Seasons on 4th Avenue has 2 units available starting at $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Seasons on 4th Avenue have?
Some of Seasons on 4th Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Seasons on 4th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
Seasons on 4th Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Seasons on 4th Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, Seasons on 4th Avenue is pet friendly.
Does Seasons on 4th Avenue offer parking?
Yes, Seasons on 4th Avenue offers parking.
Does Seasons on 4th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Seasons on 4th Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Seasons on 4th Avenue have a pool?
Yes, Seasons on 4th Avenue has a pool.
Does Seasons on 4th Avenue have accessible units?
Yes, Seasons on 4th Avenue has accessible units.
Does Seasons on 4th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Seasons on 4th Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does Seasons on 4th Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Seasons on 4th Avenue has units with air conditioning.
